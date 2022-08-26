ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

worldatlas.com

The 9 Most Charming Small Towns in New York

While many tourists head to the Big Apple and locals get away into satellite towns, many small towns are left untouched by the crowds to relax in peaceful tranquility. These small towns come with great natural outings and vistas, including many water-bound locations, and are considered the most charming in the state of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month

Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Oyster Bay, NY
27east.com

Lights Out: Canoe Place/Montauk Highway Blinking Light Program Suspended

Commuters heading east from points west need to build an hour back into their morning drive, effective Tuesday, August 30, according to Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle. The cone program... more. The Ellen Hermanson Foundation hosted its Summer Gala at Hampton Racquet in East Hampton on ... by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan to Assist New Yorkers Impacted by Deadly Storm

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the proposed Action Plan by the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery to recover from Hurricane Ida, which struck one year ago, and to strengthen the resiliency of communities in future storm events. The proposed plan includes $41.2 million in federal funding to support initiatives that will help residents adapt to the effects of climate change while prioritizing historically underserved communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Carle Place Diner Closes Temporarily

One of the most popular spots for breakfast on Long Island is closed temporarily due to a fire. The fire started at the 76-year-old Nassau County diner, the iconic Thomas's Ham and Eggery in Carle Place just after 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26. According to the Carle Place Fire Department,...
CARLE PLACE, NY
Theodore Roosevelt
greaterlongisland.com

Culinary adventure awaits at Bay Shore’s Zest; here are 5 dishes to try

Zest has quickly emerged as the spot for imaginative food that’s unlike anything else you’ll find on Long Island. With the contrasts of sweet and salty, hot and cold, crunchy and soft, the chef’s main goal is to present you with the perfect bite, every time. One thing you won’t be is bored. To help navigate the menu, below are five things to try at 298 West Main St.
BAY SHORE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

‘I’m sure they got us a permit’

Q. We’re retired, and live part of the year in Florida and part in New York. Eventually we plan to sell. Recently we had our kitchen redone, and had to make changes to a closet to make more room. Twenty-plus years ago we took down a wall and enlarged the kitchen, and I’m hearing that it was supposed to have a permit. The contractor was a big outfit that has commercials on TV, and I’m sure they got us a permit for the work. I understand that it may come up when we sell. Is this true and how do we know if there was a permit? We looked everywhere, but can’t find one? What should we do?
GARDEN CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Every problem has its own solution

Q. We’re buying a house with multiple issues, from a deck to a pool shed, and we think there are changes inside, like the garage was made into a family room. The owner is selling “as is,” and the real estate agents for both sides say it’s really not a big deal. Is it a big deal, and what should we look for? If the deal falls through, at least we need to know if there are issues we need to look for on the next one. Our attorney seemed to agree with the real estate people, by the way.
GARDEN CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Lidl to open new store in Commack Aug. 31

Lidl has announced that it will open its 23rd store on Long Island on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Located in the Mayfair Shopping Center at 210 E. Jericho Turnpike in Commack, the grocery store will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 7:40 a.m. The first 100 customers in line before the ribbon cutting will receive gift cards ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can also enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, sample Lidl’s award-winning assortment and take advantage of special giveaways throughout the day, according to the franchise. The 30,000-square-foot store will employ more than 50 people and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
COMMACK, NY

