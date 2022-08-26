SAINT GEORGE, Utah — Residents in Saint George are seeing more scorpions during monsoon season. The arthropods appear to be popping up more and more down South. Southern Utah University Biology Professor Bill Heyborne tells St. George News scorpions tend to burrow underground to hide from the daytime sun, but, during monsoon season, they tend to show up more because they like the cool/humid nighttime to hunt for food.

