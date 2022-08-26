Read full article on original website
890kdxu.com
These Old Photos Of St. George Utah Will Blow Your Mind
St. George, Utah has a rich history. From long before the first European explorers stepped foot in this valley, all the way up ‘til the present day, St. George has never stopped growing and changing. Many of the buildings that we drive past every day have been around much...
Utah Couple Claims a Unique World Record
Like a lot of people, when I think of a Guinness World Record, I usually think of some marvelous physical feat or an accomplished collection. You know - some ridiculous record like this guy who literally solved three Rubik's Cubes simultaneously while juggling... all under three and a half minutes.
kslnewsradio.com
Scorpions thrive after southern Utah’s recent rainstorms
SAINT GEORGE, Utah — Residents in Saint George are seeing more scorpions during monsoon season. The arthropods appear to be popping up more and more down South. Southern Utah University Biology Professor Bill Heyborne tells St. George News scorpions tend to burrow underground to hide from the daytime sun, but, during monsoon season, they tend to show up more because they like the cool/humid nighttime to hunt for food.
kjzz.com
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tuscan, Arizona.
Slightly cooler Sunday with few thunderstorms over Central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Wasatch Front this afternoon thanks to a weak front Saturday. Daytime highs will be roughly five degrees cooler than yesterday with breezy winds remaining. Most of the moisture moved east overnight with the cold front, however, […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing run away teens from Three Points Center found
SALT LAKE CITY — UPDATE: Corie Lessard was found safely along with the 15-year-old male accompanying their escape from Three Points Center. According to family member Kristin Tucker, a reader of the original story posted on our website recognized the teen and assisted in her search. Also, Tucker says...
kjzz.com
Man with 51 prior arrests placed in custody after theft from St. George restaurant
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he took approximately $1,700 worth of items from a restaurant in St. George. The suspect, 42-year-old Daniel Eichman, has reportedly been arrested 51 times in the past 30 years — 42 times in California and nine in Utah.
kjzz.com
S. Utah officer reports 45lbs of meth, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl found in traffic stop
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A traffic stop in Washington County led authorities to the discovery of nearly 45 pounds of combined drugs early Tuesday morning, according to a police affidavit. The suspect was reportedly pulled over after an officer reported observing two traffic violations on northbound I-15 in Washington...
ksl.com
Here's why many Washington County residents should expect a 'substantial' property tax hike
ST. GEORGE — One after another, St. George residents stood before the City Council on Aug. 18 in opposition to a proposed property tax increase for public safety funding. While city officials maintained there had been no increase in property taxes by the city in 35 years, some residents said that wasn't true due to the substantial increase they saw hitting their property taxes this year.
