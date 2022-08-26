ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado City, AZ

These Old Photos Of St. George Utah Will Blow Your Mind

St. George, Utah has a rich history. From long before the first European explorers stepped foot in this valley, all the way up ‘til the present day, St. George has never stopped growing and changing. Many of the buildings that we drive past every day have been around much...
Utah Couple Claims a Unique World Record

Like a lot of people, when I think of a Guinness World Record, I usually think of some marvelous physical feat or an accomplished collection. You know - some ridiculous record like this guy who literally solved three Rubik's Cubes simultaneously while juggling... all under three and a half minutes.
Scorpions thrive after southern Utah’s recent rainstorms

SAINT GEORGE, Utah — Residents in Saint George are seeing more scorpions during monsoon season. The arthropods appear to be popping up more and more down South. Southern Utah University Biology Professor Bill Heyborne tells St. George News scorpions tend to burrow underground to hide from the daytime sun, but, during monsoon season, they tend to show up more because they like the cool/humid nighttime to hunt for food.
Slightly cooler Sunday with few thunderstorms over Central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Wasatch Front this afternoon thanks to a weak front Saturday. Daytime highs will be roughly five degrees cooler than yesterday with breezy winds remaining. Most of the moisture moved east overnight with the cold front, however, […]
UPDATE: Missing run away teens from Three Points Center found

SALT LAKE CITY — UPDATE: Corie Lessard was found safely along with the 15-year-old male accompanying their escape from Three Points Center. According to family member Kristin Tucker, a reader of the original story posted on our website recognized the teen and assisted in her search. Also, Tucker says...
Here's why many Washington County residents should expect a 'substantial' property tax hike

ST. GEORGE — One after another, St. George residents stood before the City Council on Aug. 18 in opposition to a proposed property tax increase for public safety funding. While city officials maintained there had been no increase in property taxes by the city in 35 years, some residents said that wasn't true due to the substantial increase they saw hitting their property taxes this year.
