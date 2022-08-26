Read full article on original website
13 Sent to Prison for $27 Million Healthcare FraudLarry LeaseDallas, TX
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Former Arlington PD Officer Found Not Guilty in Woman's Shooting DeathLarry LeaseArlington, TX
The 3 richest people in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Carroll ISD Rejects New In God We Trust Signs Written in ArabicLarry LeaseSouthlake, TX
A 5-year-old Child and a Teenager Dead in Drive-By Shooting at North Fort Worth Home
The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred around 2:00pm on August 28 at a house in north Fort Worth. At 2:14pm, emergency responders from Fort Worth FD and PD along with Medstar EMS were called to a house in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive near Boswell High School. When crews arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.
Irving Police Work Major Alcohol Related Accident on 183/Beltline Rd
Before Irving Police could even officially begin "Saturation Saturday", there was an alcohol involved major crash on Westbound SH183 and Belt Line Rd. "That victim is probably going to have a broken back,” said Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves. The driver responsible is suspected of drinking and driving with...
Irving Woman Charged with Murdering Red Oak Man
An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday, August 23. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The 911 caller...
North Lake Natatorium Releases Fall Hours of Operation
North Lake Natatorium will open its doors for the fall season beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6. North Lake Natatorium is located at 5001 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75038.
Dallas woman arrested for racist rant and attack against Indian-American women
Texas police arrested a woman who was filmed hurling racist insults and attacking three Indian-American women near Dallas. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports on how that nearly five-and-a-half-minute video has gone viral as police are now investigating the incident as a hate crime.
Transit Providers to Survey Riders to Gauge Demand and Meet Passenger Needs
The first phase of a regionwide transit survey will begin in September, as Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA), Trinity Metro and Arlington Via passengers are asked to help planners determine the demand on the system and potential future improvements. Funded through a partnership between the North Central Texas Council of...
Registration Now Open for Irving Aquatics Learn-to-swim Program
All fall sessions of Irving Aquatics learn-to-swim program are now open for registration. Reasons why your child should learn to swim are many and varied. You need to give your child the chance to learn to swim. The most important reason is that swimming is the only sport which can...
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Grant Fuels Irving-Based Celanese’s Development of Medical Device
With a nearly $626,000 award from the foundation formed by the Microsoft co-founder and his ex-wife, Irving-based chemical and specialty materials company Celanese Corporation says it plans to produce a refillable contraceptive implant. “We have a long history working in the area of women’s health and are honored by the...
Irving-Based RailPros is Growing Fast with Plans to Hire 200 Employees This Year
Even a global pandemic couldn't slow down the growth of RailPros. Ken Koff, CEO of the Irving company, fondly remembers when the executive team high-fived each other after crossing the 200-employee mark. Today, the company has more than 900 employees and intends to hire 200 by the end of this year. Koff declined to disclose revenue but said the company has a 30% compounded annual growth rate dating back to 2005.
