electrek.co
Toyota says there’s no EV demand – maybe try selling one the wheels stay on?
Toyota is at it again, claiming that there’s not enough demand in the United States for electric vehicles – most of which are currently suffering from months of backlog in the United States due to high demand. Even their own bZ4X has a waiting list because, well, the wheels keep falling off.
California wants to end sales of new gas cars by 2035. Here are 4 key roadblocks
California's move to end the sale of new gas-powered cars could prove a seminal moment in the shift to zero-emission cars — but getting there won't be easy.
With Gas Prices Falling, 36% Of People Don't Think Buying An Electric Car Is Necessary Now
In June 2022, the average price of gas in the U.S. hiked over $5 per gallon to set a new record in its history, as reported by Bloomberg. The increased costs were even more alarming in a state like California where the price of gasoline surpassed $6 per gallon. Amid the fuel crisis, the demand for electric cars soared in early 2022, and giant automakers like Tesla, Volkswagen, and Ford Motor struggled to deliver EVs to customers on schedule. According to The New York Times, the supply of electric cars fell short of the demand due to the global chip shortage.
California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’
Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States.Under plans brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. The state government’s “clean air” agency will also ban gasoline trucks and SUVs the same year. The move is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. “This is...
Top Speed
Here’s Proof that Hydrogen Can Save ICE-Powered Cars
If there’s one automaker that is constantly in pursuit of perfecting hydrogen technology, that would be Toyota. Okay, so almost every automaker has dipped their toes into hydrogen technology, but no other automaker is as committed as Toyota to this type of fuel. Just recently, Toyota further wants to prove to the world that hydrogen can save the internal combustion engine (ICE) by driving their hydrogen-powered GR Yaris at a demonstration run during the ninth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Ypres, Belgium.
The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized
Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Washington Examiner
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars
One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
RideApart
Would You Want An Electric Motor That Directly Swaps Into Your 50cc Bike?
As battery-electric vehicle technology has advanced, startups from all over the world have rushed to capitalize on a new vehicular frontier. Starting any business isn’t cheap, but making motorbikes of any type is usually a less daunting task than building cars. That’s probably why we’ve seen so many electric motorcycle and scooter startups come (and go) in a very short period of time.
POLITICO
California hits the gas on electric cars
California regulators approved a rule today banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The move could accelerate the electric vehicle transition and reshape the nation’s auto market, but meeting that deadline will bring challenges. The regulation requires 35 percent of new cars sold in the state to...
Rising Gas Prices Got You Thinking Electric? Here’s How Much You’ll Pay for the Most Popular Used EVs
The rise in gas prices has led to a spike in interest in electric vehicles (EVs). From February 2022 to March 2022, CarMax received 1.5 times the search volume for the term "electric" -- around the...
Some Automakers Didn't Take Climate Change Seriously. California's New Gasoline Car Ban is Making Them Face Reality
For decades, the government mostly relied on economic rewards to spur an EV transition. Now the climate laggards are seeing consequences
CNET
Acura Will 'Bypass Hybrids Altogether' as Part of Honda's Electrification Plans
Honda is making a big push into hybrids, with the company set to launch electrified versions of the new Accord, Civic and CR-V in the next couple of years. But will this technology also extend to Honda's luxury division, Acura? According to Dave Gardner, the company's executive vice president of business and sales, the answer is no.
It’s official: California is phasing out gas-powered cars by 2035
California is moving full steam ahead with its plan to ban the sale of new gas-guzzling cars. On Thursday, the California Air Resources Board, the state’s chief air pollution regulator, voted overwhelmingly in favor of phasing out all sales of new fossil fuel cars in the state by 2035.
2023 Nissan Rogue pricing starts at $27,360
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Delivering impressive fuel economy and offering features that make family life simpler, the 2023 Nissan Rogue is on sale now with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) 1 of $27,360. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005409/en/ Delivering impressive fuel economy and offering features that make family life simpler, the 2023 Nissan Rogue is on sale now with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $27,360. (Photo: Business Wire)
Top Speed
What Exactly Are Synthetic Fuels, And How Do They Work?
With the rise of EVs, every traditional gear head and car nerd is desperately trying to keep the big roaring V-8s and howling V-12s around for as long as possible. As of right now, it seems like a losing battle with numerous countries and U.S. states passing laws banning the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2035 at the latest. However, we car enthusiasts may be on to something that could keep our dinosaur cars around a bit longer than 2030 or 2035: synthetic fuel.
Elon Musk: focused on getting self-driving Teslas in wide release by year-end
STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) chief Elon Musk said on Monday he aimed to get the electric auto maker's self-driving technology ready by year-end and hopes it could be in wide release in the United States and possibly in Europe, depending on regulatory approval.
Winsome Sears doubles down on Youngkin's vow to battle left's EV push: 'We're going to get rid of this thing'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears ripped California's latest proposal to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 as four additional states tacked on their vow to go green. Sears told "Fox & Friends First" Monday that, although Virginia's previous Democratic legislature tacked the state onto California's policies, she and Gov. Glenn Youngkin are vowing to fight the initiative at home.
