Raleigh, NC

backingthepack.com

Getting to know the ECU Pirates

To better get an idea of just what NC State is up against this weekend, I sent some questions to our resident house divided, PirateWolf. Here's what he had to say. 1) Last season saw ECU make a long-overdue return to respectability, so how do you think the Pirates will build from that? Do you see them finishing higher than sixth in the AAC (where they were picked preseason)?
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

NC State is an 11-point favorite against ECU

NC State is heading to Greenville as a strong two-score favorite, and hey, what could possibly go wrong? Actually I can't decide if I'm truly worried about this game or not. If there is a team built to handle a difficult environment to open up the year, it...
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

NC State releases depth chart for ECU game

NC State released the first depth chart of the season this afternoon with little in the way of surprises. More importantly, absent any unwelcome (i.e., injury) surprises. That's always nice. Graduate transfer Jack Chambers has won the backup quarterback job, which is exactly what he was brought in to...
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

Dave Doeren discusses the opener against ECU

Both NC State and ECU will be releasing their depth charts on Tuesday, though the Wolfpack's doesn't figure to show much that we don't already know. Dave Doeren essentially went through it anyway during his game week press conference on Monday, and you can read through that in the transcript here.
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

NC State Football Top 10 Countdown! #4: Vets on vets on vets on vets

Football is just around the corner, folks, can't you feel it!? We figured what better way to get us all ready than counting down the top storylines heading into this season. Here's the wrinkle: These are all things we're either excited or worried about. It's not all sunshine and rainbows with the team receiving their highest preseason ranking in program history. We know that dreaded SSUPO wants to rear its ugly head, so while we're mostly gaga over this team, there will be a few areas that are still question marks. Alec and Essad will break down the top 10 topics their thinking about as kickoff fast approaches.
RALEIGH, NC

