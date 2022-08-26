Read full article on original website
Leeds United 1-1 Everton: Final | Toffees do enough for crucial point
Fulltime Thoughts - Big point this away at Elland Road, though the Blues will rue once again taking the lead away and not being able to hold on for all three points. 90+3’ - The Blues are still defending well, have to hang in there. Final whistle, 1-1 the final score.
Arsenal v Aston Villa, Manchester City v Nottingham Forest and more – live!
Clockwatch: Join Barry Glendenning for all Wednesday’s goals in the Premier League and beyond
Liverpool vs. Newcastle Preview: Good Reds or bad Reds?
If it feels a little bit like a Déjà vu, well, that’s because it is. Last season, at the tail end of the Premier League schedule, Newcastle faced Liverpool and Manchester City in back-to-back games to wave April off and welcome May. The order is reversed this season, and Wolves made for a one-point stop between both games, but here the Magpies go again.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, August 30
Good morning - I used to dislike Wrexham Football Club, and through not fault of the club itself. It’s silly, actually. I selected Wrexham as my save in Football Manager a couple years ago. I got them promoted to League 2, and they never gave me the backing I needed to strengthen the squad. And I conceded one of the most ludicrous own goals ever when my goalkeeper kicked a goal kick straight into my defender’s face, with the ball ricocheting into my goal.
Opinion: “Welcome to Wearside, Mogga! Why Tony Mowbray is the man for the moment at Sunderland”
The appointment of former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will bring to an end what has been an utterly bizarre week-or-so at Sunderland. It started a week gone Saturday as Alex Neil’s side earned a hard-fought 1-0 win down at Stoke City to move into the Championship playoff places - and one defeat in five had us looking very healthy.
Whatever Happened to Manchester City’s £60m Reject?
Absolutely bonkers! The world is going mad! I just don’t see £50m for this player. That was just some of the reaction when Manchester City’s deal with Wolfsburg for midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was agreed. The media labelled him as a £60m reject following his ill-fated spell at Chelsea ended with an £18m transfer to Wolfsburg after a season-long loan spell at Werder Bremen.
Klopp Provides Liverpool Injury Update Ahead of Newcastle Match
Liverpool are once again set to play a match without several players available. However, some hope has appeared after Jürgen Klopp’s latest injury update. There’s no miracle switch that healed everyone on the team at once, but starting after Wednesday’s game against Newcastle, players should start trickling back into contention.
Fan Letters: “I feel that we have been badly let down by Alex Neil!”
My initial reaction to Alex Neil’s departure was one of anger and extreme disappointment, but I’ve just read an excellent article by Giles Mooney for A Love Supreme called ‘Am I Bovvered?’ and it has made me pause for thought. I always fancied Neil for head...
UEFA Champions League: 3 contenders and 3 letdowns for 2022-23
The Champions League is back. With the group stage draw taking place last Thursday, the tournament is officialy set to begin. And this year, the group stage will move as fast as ever with the World Cup’s imminent start just under three months away. The CL usually starts mid-September, ending at the start of December. This year it begins on September 6, but will conclude a full month before it usually does, on November 2, to give way to the main soccer event this year has planned.
Sunderland and Alex Neil - Was it all just a marriage of convenience?
When all’s said and done, it seems like it was a marriage of convenience. Nothing more, nothing less. Cast your mind back to early February, when Alex Neil – who’d at that point been out of work for 11 months after being sacked by Preston – was appointed Sunderland head coach.
Klopp Talk: “Liverpool Isn’t as Bad as Results in First Three Games”
Liverpool’s start to the 2022-23 Premier League season hasn’t gone quite to plan, with pre-season expectations for a title challenge met with dropped points in each of their first three games and an injury crisis in midfield. In their fourth game they finally got their first—and much needed—victory...
What can Sunderland fans expect from Tony Mowbray? Blackburn fan Dan gives his honest opinion
RR: Tony Mowbray is the new Sunderland gaffer, then. What do you think about that?. I’ll be honest, it’s a place I didn’t expect him to end up this season, although you’ll know much more about the bizarre few weeks with Alex Neil than I will.
Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest: 4 Questions with Lee Clarke of Nottingham Forest News
Another match, another two-goal deficit erased by Manchester City, this time the Sky Blues were able to come all the way back to defeat Crystal Palace 4-2 on the strength of an Erling Haaland hat trick. Now they play host to Nottingham Forest who are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999.
Sky Blue News: City v Forest, Pep Presser, Akanji Imminent?, and More...
City are playing an early season Wednesday evening Premiere League match against Nottingham Forest today!! Sky Blue News is here to get you ready for all the action. CITY V NOTTINGHAM FOREST: FPL GAMEWEEK 5 SCOUT REPORT - George Kelsey - ManCity.com. It’s been a long time since Forest have...
Your Transfer Rumor is Lukewarm: What Did Van Dijk Say About Midfielders?
Multiple outlets were reporting over the weekend that Virgil Van Dijk was urging for more midfield signings following Liverpool’s demolition of Bournemouth on Saturday, and many readers reported their surprise and pleasure that the Dutch captain would be so direct about transfer business. Problem is that he wasn’t.
Kudus goes on strike to push for move to Everton
Less than a fortnight after news first broke of Everton’s interest in young Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohamed Kudus, it appears the player has now downed tools in a bid to force a transfer away from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam. As multiple media sources had confirmed, Everton had made an...
Opinion: “Sunderland’s manager curse strikes again!”
I was sitting in Palma Airport when news broke that Alex Neil hadn’t turned up to his press conference at 9am due to a meeting that had overrun. I was genuinely confused as to why everyone was starting to mention Stoke. He wouldn’t leave like this, right? To a...
Tuchel seeking new levels as Chelsea ‘not tough enough’ and ‘too easy’ at the moment
When Thomas Tuchel arrived a little over 19 months ago, his primary stated goal was to make Chelsea “tough to beat”. And he did just that, and to historic effect. And that remained true for much of last season as well. So far this season however, it’s been...
Official: Ross Barkley leaves Chelsea by mutual consent
Ross Barkley has officially left Chelsea Football Club today, having agreed a mutual termination of his contract that still had one year left to run. Chelsea did not disclose what sort of payout, if any, this agreement involved — football contracts are almost always fully guaranteed. Whatever it was or wasn’t, both sides agreed that it was for the best that we continue on our separate ways, and that’s probably indeed for the best.
Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We interrupt your regularly scheduled Silly Season programming to bring you some actual football, in matchday five of the new season with Chelsea looking for some consistency. Unfortunately, we will be without Reece James, who’s fallen ill and thus missed the trip. Billy Gilmour has been found hiding in a cupboard and added to the team in his stead. Youngster Harvey Vale is recalled as well, in place of Callum Hudson-Odoi who has gone out on loan.
