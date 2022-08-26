Read full article on original website
Triple-class refractory multiple myeloma a ‘launching pad’ for groundbreaking therapies
The last few years have seen major therapeutic advancements in the field of triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. “Already, we are seeing patients, who would otherwise likely have untreatable and end-stage disease, entering deep remissions and staying there while living quality lives for months to sometimes years,” said Clifton Mo, MD, hematologic oncologist and associate director of clinical research for multiple myeloma at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
In COVID-19, no place for colchicine; reducing VTE does not affect mortality
Anticoagulation and antiplatelet therapy can reduce risk for venous thromboembolism in COVID-19; however, research suggests these treatments may not influence risk for mortality, speakers reported. Moreover, researchers concluded that colchicine should not be used in patients with COVID-19, regardless of illness severity. Three trials presented at the European Society of...
Battery-related ED visits doubled last decade, study finds
Battery-related ED visits for children doubled from 2010 to 2019 compared with 1990 to 2009, according to a study published in Pediatrics. Co-author Mark D. Chandler, MPH, is senior research associated at the Maryland-based Safe Kids Worldwide. “My interest was piqued when I came across a study published a decade...
In-flight allergic events requiring epinephrine appear rare
3% of the in-flight medical emergencies (IMFEs) reported by a ground-based medical service (GBMS) between January 2017 and December 2019 were related to allergy. The GBMS recommended epinephrine administration for 398 of 4,230 cases, with 328 receiving at least one dose. The researchers calculated the incidence of severe allergic reaction...
Evening chronotype associated with more severe NAFLD for adults with obesity
Evening chronotype was associated with more severe nonalcoholic fatty liver disease independent of age, sex and BMI compared with morning chronotype among adults with obesity, according to data published in International Journal of Obesity. “Our study demonstrated that subjects with obesity that are not aligned to circadian rhythm are more...
Wearable device may improve at-home temperature monitoring of children with cancer
For children with hematologic malignancies, a fever may indicate a deadly bloodstream infection and should be addressed as soon as possible. “One of the primary things we educate our patients and families on is that they need to notify us at the first sign of fever, because it’s a hallmark of impending infection in patients with cancer,” Sung Won Choi, MD, MS, professor of pediatrics at University of Michigan, told Healio. “These patients have weakened immune systems, and their ability to fight off infections is compromised. It can cause major problems if a fever is not addressed.”
PAH management emphasizing right heart function in pregnancy led to better clinical outcomes
Multidisciplinary and tailored management of pulmonary arterial hypertension in pregnancy that emphasizes optimized right heart function before birth may lead to better clinical outcomes in a referral pulmonary hypertension center. “Pulmonary hypertension management during pregnancy, as with the management of other cardiovascular disorders in pregnancy, should be aimed at optimizing...
Bronchoscopy use in adults with acute respiratory failure increased in recent years
From 2012 to 2018, bronchoscopy use increased among hospitalized patients in the U.S. treated with invasive mechanical ventilation, researchers reported in Chest. “Despite being an established, widely available and multi-purpose procedure, there are limited guidelines to inform how and when to use bronchoscopy in the ICU. For some potential indications ... there is strong evidence that bronchoscopy is not beneficial,” Max T. Wayne, MD, pulmonologist in the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine at University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and colleagues wrote.
Risk for muscle symptoms from statins small, does not outweigh CV benefits
While statin therapy may cause a small excess of mostly mild muscle pain, most muscle symptoms reported in statin trials were not caused by the drug, according to a meta-analysis presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. The Cholesterol Treatment Trialists’ Collaboration concluded that the risks for muscle symptoms...
Top in ID: Fauci to step down; omicron booster for all ages
Last week, Anthony S. Fauci, MD, announced that he will step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December. The 81-year-old scientist and physician will also step down as President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor. Fauci said in a statement that he is not retiring, merely pursuing the next phase of his career. It was the top story in infectious disease last week.
Neighborhood environmental factors influence physical activity in people with COPD
Population density, pedestrian street length and slope and nitrogen dioxide exposure were all associated with physical activity levels and exercise capacity of patients with COPD living in highly populated areas, researchers reported. “The ecological model of the determinants of physical activity suggests a major role for factors in the ‘environmental’...
Tenofovir-based PrEP could ‘markedly decrease’ HIV, HBV coinfection
The use of oral tenofovir-based PrEP for HIV prevention in hepatitis B-endemic countries and in high-risk populations could “markedly decrease” the number of HIV and HBV coinfections, researchers found in a review. However, the benefit depends on being able to retain patients in care long term and monitor...
Short nightly sleep duration tied to obesity in adolescents
Adolescents who sleep fewer hours at night had a higher prevalence of overweight and obesity compared with those who slept for the guideline-recommended 8 hours per night, according to a new study. In addition, researchers reported that few adolescents aged 12, 14 and 16 years achieved guideline-recommended sleep duration. The...
In angiography, transradial access bests transfemoral access for 30-day mortality, bleeding
In a meta-analysis of seven trials of patients who had coronary angiography with or without PCI, those who had transradial access had lower 30-day rates of mortality and major bleeding compared with those who had transfemoral access. “Our study provides comprehensive evidence from high-quality multicenter trials that the use of...
FFR-guided PCI for nonculprit lesions improves outcomes in acute MI, multivessel disease
In patients with acute MI and multivessel CAD, a fractional flow reserve-guided PCI strategy for non-infarct-related artery lesions was superior to an angiography-guided PCI strategy, according to the results of the FRAME-AMI trial. “Among patients with acute myocardial infarction and multivessel coronary artery disease, a strategy of selective PCI of...
Liver transplant recipients gain up to 17 life-years from living donors vs. donor waitlist
A case-control study in JAMA Surgery revealed that patients with end-stage liver disease had a 34% reduction in mortality after living-donor liver transplantation compared with patients who remained on a wait list for a deceased donor. Researchers wrote that the survival benefit of living-donor liver transplantation (LDLT), especially in patients...
Multimodal telemonitoring may aid in weight loss for patients with sleep apnea, obesity
Multimodal telemonitoring may aid in weight loss efforts by patients with obstructive sleep apnea and obesity, according to a study published in Chest. “The present study shows that among obstructive sleep apnea patients with obesity, implementation of a remote feedback program on multimodal self-monitored data can enhance body weight reduction compared to feedback on CPAP adherence only,” Kimihiko Murase, MD, from the department of respiratory medicine at the Graduate School of Medicine at Kyoto University, Tokyo, and colleagues wrote.
Initial invasive strategy did not improve survival at 5 years in advanced CKD with ischemia
Routine coronary angiography with revascularization when appropriate did not reduce 5-year mortality risk in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease and ischemia compared with an initial strategy of medical therapy. Data from an interim, 5-year analysis of the ongoing ISCEHMIA-CKD trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress, also...
Smartphone-based screening doubles detection rate of treatment-relevant AF
Among middle-aged and older adults at increased risk for stroke, home-based digital screening using a smartphone more than doubled the detection rate of treatment-relevant atrial fibrillation vs. usual care. “A scalable, digital screening strategy using normal smartphones more than doubles the detection rate of treatment-relevant AF in a broad, at-risk...
Skipping breakfast may impact children's psychosocial health
Skipping breakfast was associated with increased odds of psychosocial behavioral issues in children. Eating breakfast away from home was shown to be nearly as harmful as skipping it altogether. Some foods like yogurt, coffee and cereals were associated with a lower likelihood for psychosocial problems. Eating a healthy breakfast can...
