Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
Loophole in Missouri law means employers may be off the hook if you die on the job
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Working in Missouri comes with the risk that if you die on the job, your employer could be off the hook. It’s something that a recent lawsuit is putting a spotlight on and leaving some questioning if there is a loophole in state law. Currently,...
KMOV
Gov. Pritzker meets with Planned Parenthood leaders
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker met with Planned Parenthood leaders Tuesday morning to understand the resources they need to provide more reproductive health care services. Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson said 40 million women and other people who can get pregnant are...
KMOV
Law goes into effect Sunday requiring Missouri voters to show ID at polls
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new law requires Missouri voters to show a photo ID to vote. The law also removes mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots. The core of the law requires voters to show unexpired government-issued photo IDs. Student IDs and voter registration cards will no longer work.
KMOV
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
24-year-old hit, killed by car in North County identified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night. Police said Jeep Grand Cherokee hit Deandra Rodgers, 24, in the 9900 block of Page Avenue in Overland, Mo. just before midnight. When officers arrived they found Rodgers dead.
KMOV
Nathaniel Reid Bakery expanding space
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A world-renowned bakery in St. Louis County is expanding its reach. Nathaniel Reid Bakery is adding 1,000 square feet to its Kirkwood location on Manchester Road. The owners say the addition will help them make more award-winning croissants and fulfill more catering orders. Reid has...
KMOV
1 dead after truck hit by train in St. Charles County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed when a truck was hit by a train in St. Charles County Monday afternoon. According to an ambulance district spokesperson, a farm truck was hit by a freight train near the intersection of Dwiggins Road and Highway 94 around 4:15 p.m. The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. News 4 later learned the earlier description of the farm truck was incorrect.
KMOV
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in North County
An officer was uninjured after a suspected impaired driver hit their squad car in Frontenac Sunday night. Officers Shute & Beffa swam through chest-deep water to rescue a woman on July 28, 2022. 94-year-old with 200 hats wants to know your favorite for charity. Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:55...
Comments / 0