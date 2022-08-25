ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Gov. Pritzker meets with Planned Parenthood leaders

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker met with Planned Parenthood leaders Tuesday morning to understand the resources they need to provide more reproductive health care services. Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson said 40 million women and other people who can get pregnant are...
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
24-year-old hit, killed by car in North County identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night. Police said Jeep Grand Cherokee hit Deandra Rodgers, 24, in the 9900 block of Page Avenue in Overland, Mo. just before midnight. When officers arrived they found Rodgers dead.
Nathaniel Reid Bakery expanding space

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A world-renowned bakery in St. Louis County is expanding its reach. Nathaniel Reid Bakery is adding 1,000 square feet to its Kirkwood location on Manchester Road. The owners say the addition will help them make more award-winning croissants and fulfill more catering orders. Reid has...
1 dead after truck hit by train in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed when a truck was hit by a train in St. Charles County Monday afternoon. According to an ambulance district spokesperson, a farm truck was hit by a freight train near the intersection of Dwiggins Road and Highway 94 around 4:15 p.m. The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. News 4 later learned the earlier description of the farm truck was incorrect.
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in North County

An officer was uninjured after a suspected impaired driver hit their squad car in Frontenac Sunday night. Officers Shute & Beffa swam through chest-deep water to rescue a woman on July 28, 2022. 94-year-old with 200 hats wants to know your favorite for charity. Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:55...
