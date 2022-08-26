Read full article on original website
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
'Texas miracle died in Uvalde' – Mystery billboard in SF SoMa raises eyebrows
SAN FRANCISCO – A billboard recently placed in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up, and why.Featuring an ominous man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas."KPIX 5 saw the billboard on a day when the massacre once again made national headlines. This week, the town's police chief was fired in the wake of criticism his department didn't do enough to save the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24...
fox7austin.com
"You were supposed to grow up": Stepfather of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"You were my hero, Amerie, and you made me into the man I am today," said Angel Garza, the stepfather of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie Jo was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings
**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
nypressnews.com
Uvalde parents protest outside home of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: ‘If we can’t sleep, neither can you’
Parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school massacre played recordings of their dead kids outside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s mansion as they demanded action on gun control. “If we can’t sleep, neither can you!” one parent screamed at the pre-dawn Saturday rally in downtown Austin, the Huffington...
Media outlets -- including KHOU 11 -- file lawsuit seeking release of information related to Uvalde mass shooting
HOUSTON — A group of media outlets, including KHOU 11 News, filed a lawsuit against the City of Uvalde, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, asking a judge to order the release of public documents and other items related to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Bandera County deputies ruled her death as suicide, but medical examiners don't know what killed her
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — *Warning: Details in this story are graphic. In Bandera County, residents are on edge following multiple reports of people who've disappeared. 33-year-old Brittany McMahon was one of them. Her remains were discovered July 3 in a wooded area in North Bandera County. Evidence led investigators...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent
AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
