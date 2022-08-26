ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Cold dog? Oscar Mayer comes out with hot dog-flavored popsicle

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

( WXIN ) — Oscar Mayer is taking the “hot” out of hot dogs with its new meat-flavored frozen popsicle.

They’re called Cold Dogs , and they were originally an idea that stemmed from the company’s Stupid or Genius campaign. But it got such a response from fans that Oscar Mayer is bringing the popsicle to life.

The company has teamed up with Popbar, a brand of premium frozen desserts, to make the Cold Dog, which is described as having “both refreshing and smokey umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener” and is topped with a swirl of mustard.

“For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat,” said Anne Field, head of North American Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer.

What’s the most popular food truck order in your state?

Right now, the frozen treat, which will sell for $2 a pop, will only be available at Popbar locations in Long Beach, California; New York City; Alpharetta-Atlanta, and New Orleans for a limited time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lDsx_0hWZJVFN00
    Courtesy: Business Wire
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uY35_0hWZJVFN00
    Courtesy: Business Wire

Oscar Mayer’s iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will get an icy makeover to celebrate the Cold Dog. The giant hot dog on wheels will have frosted windows, icicle-inspired decorations and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

‘I never even got the chance to listen to the heartbeat;’ Victim statement read at sentencing in forced miscarriage case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly three months pregnant, the woman had begun preparing a life plan for the fetus she carried, her excitement mounting as weeks passed and friends and family gave her maternity and baby clothing. She looked forward to meeting her child. She never got the chance. Her ex-boyfriend, Jagmeet Sandhu, destroyed her […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man allegedly shot girlfriend for working longer hours: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry his girlfriend had a new job and was working longer hours, Glenn Jones spent the afternoon of Aug. 12 drinking heavily and waiting for her to get home, according to court documents. Around 7 p.m. Jones drove by Christine Patrice Medina‘s house on First Street as she pulled up and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ohmymag.co.uk

Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Long Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
KGET

Shooting victim’s family speaks about loss of loved one

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Court documents obtained by 17 News give insight as to what happened when a Bakersfield woman was allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend. The daughter and the sister of Christine Patrice Medina told 17 News about the life of their loved one who was taken from them too soon. July […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Family of slain correctional counselor speaks out on tragic loss

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Their grief is now a constant companion. The family of slain correctional counselor and Navy Veteran Benny Alcala Jr. is still reeling from the senseless shooting death which led to a tragic loss now looming over them. It’s nearing a week since the family lost the one they called ‘the peacekeeper […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Child, 12, struck by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets. A 17 news photographer at the scene […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hot Dogs#Popsicle#Frozen Desserts#Food Drink#Popbar#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Wendy Howard murder trial postponed to mid-September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a Tehachapi woman facing a murder charge for fatally shooting her ex has been postponed to mid-September. Wendy Howard’s attorney, Tony Lidgett, said Monday he was not ready and Judge Colette M. Humphrey set the next hearing for Sept. 12, the earliest date on which the case will […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Two arrested on murder, arson charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office would not comment today, but deputies have arrested two people on charges of murder, arson and conspiracy. The suspects live less than 30 minutes from where human remains were found August 15th on Backus Road, in rural Kern County between Rosamond and Mojave. The sheriff’s office has refused […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Judge denies diversion program for accused hit-and-run driver in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday denied a request by an accused hit-and-run driver to enter a mental health diversion program, and she remains facing trial on felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter. Stephanie Heninger has argued she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from domestic violence and feared “violent retribution” if […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGET

Family holds vigil for victim of fatal DUI on I-5 in Lebec

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) – One person has died Saturday night after a vehicle rolled off Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service road around 7:11 p.m., according to CHP’s incident report. Authorities arriving at the scene said […]
LEBEC, CA
KGET

Man killed in McFarland shooting identified

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot earlier this month in McFarland has been identified. Michael Daniel Crumm, 23, of Delano died at the scene in the early evening of Aug. 16 in the 500 block of Third Street, according to coroner’s officials. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

12-year-old still missing after 2 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek the public’s help in locating a child that has been missing since November of 2020. Krystyna Carreno was 12 years old when she was last seen on Nov. 20, 2020, according to the sheriff’s office and has not been found. Krystyna is now […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bicyclist killed in overnight accident in Wasco identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a truck late Sunday evening in Wasco. Deputies were called to the intersection of Poplar and Filburn avenues around 8:19 p.m. where they found, Salvador Covarrubias, 67, suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Cause of death in Vagabond Inn shooting released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for the man killed in an Aug. 14 shooting at the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield. Officials said Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif., was shot in the head by another man around 7:24 p.m. Hernandez was transported to Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man helped out of canal in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A good samaritan helped a man who was trapped in a canal in Downtown Bakersfield. A video sent to 17 News showed a man being helped by firefighters out of the canal behind the Beale Library on Truxtun Avenue. “The guy was down there in the dang siphon where it goes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Structure fire in south Bakersfield leads to a gas leak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire in south Bakersfield on Baldwin Road led to a gas leak on Tuesday, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. The department said the fire started at around 7 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene, one home was engulfed in flames. The fire spread to the attic […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Student with gun arrested at High School in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A student was found with marijuana and a firearm by school staff at Independence High School in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The school staff secured the firearm and marijuana without incident, according to KCSO. School staff contacted KCSO and deputies seized a loaded 9mm illegally manufactured firearm […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy