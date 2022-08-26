ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

kiowacountypress.net

Southeast Colorado high school volleyball scores – August 23-27, 2022

Las Animas @ McClave (Non-League) Kim/Branson @ Walsh (League) Genoa-Hugo/Karval @ Arickaree/Woodlin (Non-League) John Mall @ Swink (League) Manitou Springs @ Fowler (Non-League) Manitou Springs 0. Fowler 3. Springfield @ South Baca (Campo/Vilas/Pritchett) (League) Spring field 3. South Baca 0. Crowley County @ Rocky Ford (League) Crowley County 3. Rocky...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

New housing unit permits in Colorado down 20 percent last month

(The Center Square) - Permits to build new housing units in Colorado dropped by 20 percent last month, which indicates the state's housing supply "may not continue to recover as needed," according to a new analysis. The analysis by the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank, found that a...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

North Dakota hunters can help stop spread of chronic wasting disease in deer

(The Center Square) - North Dakota's Game and Fish Department has a plan to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease in the state's deer population. Taking effect in 2023, the plan addresses what is a widening concern. John Bradley, executive director of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation, said that...
WILDLIFE
kiowacountypress.net

New York legislature bans some types of medical debt collection

(New York News Connection) The New York State Legislature passed two bills aimed at easing medical debt back in May, and a new report indicates they're much needed. The first bill bans medical liens and wage garnishment; the second regulates the billing of so-called "facility fees," and requires that patients be informed about those fees up front.
HEALTH

