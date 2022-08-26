ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
kiowacountypress.net

North Dakota hunters can help stop spread of chronic wasting disease in deer

(The Center Square) - North Dakota's Game and Fish Department has a plan to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease in the state's deer population. Taking effect in 2023, the plan addresses what is a widening concern. John Bradley, executive director of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation, said that...
WILDLIFE
kiowacountypress.net

New housing unit permits in Colorado down 20 percent last month

(The Center Square) - Permits to build new housing units in Colorado dropped by 20 percent last month, which indicates the state's housing supply "may not continue to recover as needed," according to a new analysis. The analysis by the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank, found that a...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Southeast Colorado high school volleyball scores – August 23-27, 2022

Las Animas @ McClave (Non-League) Kim/Branson @ Walsh (League) Genoa-Hugo/Karval @ Arickaree/Woodlin (Non-League) John Mall @ Swink (League) Manitou Springs @ Fowler (Non-League) Manitou Springs 0. Fowler 3. Springfield @ South Baca (Campo/Vilas/Pritchett) (League) Spring field 3. South Baca 0. Crowley County @ Rocky Ford (League) Crowley County 3. Rocky...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy