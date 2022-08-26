Read full article on original website
Ag stats: Colorado crop progress and condition report – week ending August 28, 2022
Dry, warm weather stressed non-irrigated crops and rangeland, but conditions were overall ideal for fieldwork and harvest activities, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 57 percent of the State is under drought conditions, down 1 percentage...
North Dakota hunters can help stop spread of chronic wasting disease in deer
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's Game and Fish Department has a plan to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease in the state's deer population. Taking effect in 2023, the plan addresses what is a widening concern. John Bradley, executive director of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation, said that...
New housing unit permits in Colorado down 20 percent last month
(The Center Square) - Permits to build new housing units in Colorado dropped by 20 percent last month, which indicates the state's housing supply "may not continue to recover as needed," according to a new analysis. The analysis by the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank, found that a...
Southeast Colorado high school volleyball scores – August 23-27, 2022
Las Animas @ McClave (Non-League) Kim/Branson @ Walsh (League) Genoa-Hugo/Karval @ Arickaree/Woodlin (Non-League) John Mall @ Swink (League) Manitou Springs @ Fowler (Non-League) Manitou Springs 0. Fowler 3. Springfield @ South Baca (Campo/Vilas/Pritchett) (League) Spring field 3. South Baca 0. Crowley County @ Rocky Ford (League) Crowley County 3. Rocky...
