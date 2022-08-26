Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
Futurity
Is age-related memory loss reversible?
A 20-minute noninvasive treatment regimen can improve both short-term and long-term memory, Robert Reinhart says. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in 2022. That figure is predicted to nearly double by 2050. Reinhart, an assistant professor...
Futurity
Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk
Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
Futurity
Watch these viruses most for spillover to humans
Scientists have created network-based models to prioritize novel and known viruses for their risk of zoonotic transmission, which is when infectious diseases pass between animals and humans. In the past decade, scientists have described hundreds of novel viruses with the potential to pass between wildlife and humans. But how can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Futurity
Textures kids with Down syndrome like to eat can affect nutrition
Children with Down syndrome prefer foods with a crispy, oily mouthfeel, but those preferences can lead to a less nutritious diet, a new study shows. “Children with Down syndrome really enjoy foods like Pirate’s Booty and puffed corn,” says Carolyn Ross, a professor in the School of Food Science at Washington State University. “Those foods aren’t of high nutritional value, but they’re dissolvable—a huge plus for these children. Now the challenge is making nutritious foods with those characteristics.”
KIDS・
Futurity
The perks of positivity may depend on race and culture
The supposedly universal benefits of positivity may not generalize across races, research indicates. Studies have consistently shown that positive psychological factors are linked to better physical health, including increased resistance to infectious illnesses such as the flu and the common cold. The new study examines the role that race plays in this connection, comparing the results of African American and European American participants in a series of landmark experimental studies from the Common Cold Project, which took place between 1993 and 2011.
Futurity
1 kind of bullying is more common than others
A new study highlights the damaging social and emotional toll caused by “relational aggression.”. Bullying is typically portrayed in popular culture as either physical aggression, such as pushing and kicking, or verbal aggression, such as threats and derogatory insults. Relational aggression, however, is the most common form of bullying....
Futurity
More than half of maternal deaths in hospitals aren’t during birth
Hospital-based maternal deaths are occurring earlier in pregnancy or postpartum, while maternal deaths occurring at the time of delivery are declining in the United States, research suggests. Hospitalizations that occur in the antenatal period—or during pregnancy, but before giving birth—and those that occur in the postpartum period, made up over...
Comments / 0