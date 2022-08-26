The supposedly universal benefits of positivity may not generalize across races, research indicates. Studies have consistently shown that positive psychological factors are linked to better physical health, including increased resistance to infectious illnesses such as the flu and the common cold. The new study examines the role that race plays in this connection, comparing the results of African American and European American participants in a series of landmark experimental studies from the Common Cold Project, which took place between 1993 and 2011.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO