ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universalhub.com

Two-alarm fire hits Allston apartment building

The Boston Fire Department reports firefighters responded to 10-12 Glenville Ave. around 8 p.m. for what turned into a two-alarm fire. The fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor before firefighters knocked it down, the department reports.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man drove up from Dedham with a gun loaded with 32 rounds, police say

Boston Police report arresting a Dedham man they say was driving in Dorchester with a loaded gun early this morning. Police say that around 1:20 a.m., officers on patrol ran the plates on a car in the area of Columbia Road near Geneva Avenue and that when it came back as having a revoked registration, they conducted a traffic stop:
DEDHAM, MA
universalhub.com

Montrealers try again to get on a midnight train to Boston

The Montreal Gazette reports some train-loving Montrealers are trying to build up steam for a train that would travel between Montreal and Boston by way of northern Vermont, New Hampshire and the Maine coast in a 14-hour overnight ride, across what are now a variety of freight tracks. Backers say...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
universalhub.com

JP man pens Boston-based novel

Jamaica Plain News interviews Christopher Amenta, whose debut novel, The Cold Hard Light, is a psychological thriller set in Boston. I’m the beneficiary of Boston’s very supportive and empowering literary community. ... Note: The novel name links to an Amazon page. If you buy the book, UHub gets...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Dorchester man faces federal charges for four area bank robberies

A Dorchester man already behind bars awaiting trial for a Harvard Square bank robbery now faces up to 20 years in federal prison for that and bank robberies in Boston and Brookline. A federal grand jury last week indicted Jacob Pimentel, 31, on four counts of bank robbery, the US...
BROOKLINE, MA
universalhub.com

Fun with subpoenas

Frank Baker wants to subpoena BPD records about Ricardo Arroyo? Saraya Wintersmith at WGBH reports Arroyo supporter and District 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara says fair is fair and wants to subpoena records related to Baker's 1990s arrest on a marijuana-distribution charge. The council will consider both requests at its...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy