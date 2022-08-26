ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

R.Kelly’s Daughter, Joann “I’ve Been Turned Down From Record Labels Due to Who My Father Is”

By Weso
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kjewx_0hWZDvMF00

Drea Kelly & daughter Joann Kelly had an honest and open conversation with Ryan Cameron. During this conversation R.Kelly’s daughter , Joann opens up about her struggles trying to break into the music industry. The 24-year-old also says that there have been record deals on the table ready to go and as soon as they found out she is the daughter of R.Kelly, the deal was off. Joann goes by the stage name, ‘Buku Abi’, and has been making music for years now. As she comes from a family of musicians.

Watch the full clip below.

RELATED: Drea Kelly Breaks Down In Tears Admitting She Once Tried to End Her Own Life

RELATED: Andrea Kelly Explains Why You Can’t Just Come Over When The Club Lets Out [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

100
Followers
474
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Where Information Is Power

 https://woldcnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy