El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Fried Chicken in all of New JerseyTravel MavenWoodbridge Township, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year
NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
Ida, 1 year later — NJ families still fighting to get home
Maryann Morris has been draining her funds to live in an apartment in Bridgewater since October with her young daughter, as she continues a handful of battles aimed at eventually returning to her home in Manville that was destroyed by Ida one year ago. "We will not have a kitchen,...
Get Your Pump On With This Amazing Free Outdoor Gym in Seaside Heights, NJ
Avid fitness fan or not, this is a really cool addition to Seaside Heights, and I wish I knew about it sooner!. Now, I love working out; going for runs in the morning down the Seaside Heights boardwalk and making sure to lift weights at least 4 times a week at the Retro Fitness in Toms River.
Jersey City, NJ launches ‘food rescue mapping’ to feed those in need
JERSEY CITY — Stemming from its selection for the National Resource Defense Council's "Food Matters" cohort two years ago, this Hudson County city is in the early stages of implementing something called food rescue mapping, to identify and nourish neighborhoods in need. The effort combines the concepts of food...
Edison, NJ hit-run driver posts Instagram apology but still avoiding police
EDISON — A driver wanted in a hit-and-run after a car show this weekend posted an apology to social media but so far has not followed through on showing up to police headquarters for questioning. A man leaving a custom car show at the New Jersey Convention Center around...
These 5 Awesome Events Around New Jersey, Will Have You Excited For September
This was my first summer as a resident of New Jersey, and more specifically the Jersey Shore. Waking up in my little Seaside Heights apartment every morning to see the sun shing and to hear the seagulls (despite how mean they are) cawing was phenomenal. I'm of course looking forward...
Annual 5K helps promote rideshare safety and honor slain NJ woman
ROBBINSVILLE — On March 29, 2019, 21-year-old Robbinsville resident and University of South Carolina senior, Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and brutally murdered when she mistook a car for her Uber. The murder attracted national attention, which led to the passing of laws ensuring that a rideshare vehicle is being...
This Secret is Out, the Best Crumb Cake at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it is one of those desserts, breakfast treat, or snacks that everyone grabs. It's that buttery goodness with sugary, thick crumbs on top. I remember growing up in Pennsylvania, crumb cake was pretty popular. Not quite as popular as shoofly...
Staten Island, NY man pleads guilty to being drunk and high in Seaside Heights, NJ hit-and-run
A Staten Island man has pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in a hit-and-run car crash in Seaside Heights last August. The arrest, charges, and guilty plea of the New York man for his actions in the Seaside Heights crash were announced by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
Will a Popular Italian Market Replace Corrado’s Vacant Brick, NJ Space?
It's only rumored for now, but hopefully, the rumors are true!. Ocean County will never forget the crazy story of the Brick Corrado's Market that never came to be. We were so excited when the popular Clifton, NJ market announced a new location was coming to Brick 3 years ago - which was soon delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, the delays didn't stop there. The grand opening was postponed a handful of times, before the store's sign was finally taken down in Laurel Square this past June.
Is it Too Early for Pumpkin Spice in Ocean County, NJ? Or Are You Excited?
Since when did pumpkin coffee become such a controversial topic?. Dunkin' released their pumpkin menu on August 17th, and yesterday, August 30th, Starbucks followed suit. For many people (myself included), pumpkin spice drop day is one of the best days of the year. Many of us are stocking up on our limited-time-only favorite treat. I've already had my 3rd Pumpkin Spice latte of the season, and it's still August. And I know I'll enjoy plenty more where that came from.
This Could Be Dangerous – Want To Live At A New Jersey Mall?
Do you ever just sit and stare at your closet unable to make a decision on what to wear while you are getting ready?. Do you always mutter, "I don't have any clothes!" on the regular?. Do your "errands" consist of running to Target to see what new items got...
Spooky and Delicious Halloween Cookies to Enjoy in Ocean County, NJ
September is approaching and we have already begun to see a lot of items for October, I'm talking Halloween. One of the most popular holidays in America and around the world. So it's no wonder we start in late July or August with Halloween promotions. This is what happened with this article.
Jersey City, NJ man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 slaying
JERSEY CITY — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a woman that occurred less than a year after he was acquitted of a separate homicide, prosecutors said Monday. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in...
Anything New on the Former Boston Market Location in Brick, NJ?
It is almost "Fall" and as the days go by, the former Boston Market on Brick Blvd sits dark and empty in Brick Township. I recently drove by and was once again reminded that this heavily traveled location still is waiting for a new tenant. Boston Market was in business...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking
An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Man arrested for theft of pride flags in Frenchtown, NJ
FRENCHTOWN — A borough man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft and damage of multiple flags supporting the LGBTQ community earlier this month. An investigation into the Aug. 8 incident continues, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, but for now, 30-year-old Justin Settembrino has been charged with bias intimidation, criminal mischief, and two counts of theft of moveable property.
Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’
FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation. The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests...
Long Branch, NJ man charged for selling lethal drug concoction to fellow inmate at Monmouth County Correctional Institute
A Long Branch man has been charged with several offenses for selling a lethal concoction of heroin and fentanyl to a Toms River man who was a fellow inmate at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township. The crime and subsequent charges were announced by Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor...
This Is A Fantastic Fishing Trip Right Here In Ocean County, NJ
I'll be the first to admit, I'm not the worlds biggest fisherman. I love seafood when I go to a restaurant, and if there's a sale on shrimp at the grocery store, I'll pick those up. But getting up at the crack of dawn to slather up in bug spray...
