Asbury Park, NJ

94.3 The Point

Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year

NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
Education
94.3 The Point

Will a Popular Italian Market Replace Corrado’s Vacant Brick, NJ Space?

It's only rumored for now, but hopefully, the rumors are true!. Ocean County will never forget the crazy story of the Brick Corrado's Market that never came to be. We were so excited when the popular Clifton, NJ market announced a new location was coming to Brick 3 years ago - which was soon delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, the delays didn't stop there. The grand opening was postponed a handful of times, before the store's sign was finally taken down in Laurel Square this past June.
94.3 The Point

Is it Too Early for Pumpkin Spice in Ocean County, NJ? Or Are You Excited?

Since when did pumpkin coffee become such a controversial topic?. Dunkin' released their pumpkin menu on August 17th, and yesterday, August 30th, Starbucks followed suit. For many people (myself included), pumpkin spice drop day is one of the best days of the year. Many of us are stocking up on our limited-time-only favorite treat. I've already had my 3rd Pumpkin Spice latte of the season, and it's still August. And I know I'll enjoy plenty more where that came from.
94.3 The Point

Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking

An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
94.3 The Point

Man arrested for theft of pride flags in Frenchtown, NJ

FRENCHTOWN — A borough man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft and damage of multiple flags supporting the LGBTQ community earlier this month. An investigation into the Aug. 8 incident continues, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, but for now, 30-year-old Justin Settembrino has been charged with bias intimidation, criminal mischief, and two counts of theft of moveable property.
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

