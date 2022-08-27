ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Road closures, traffic tips ahead of Saturday Browns preseason game

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ctSK_0hWZB5ue00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are prepping for their last preseason game with a rare Saturday night kick-off against the Bears.

Jacoby Brissett named starter for final preseason game

Anyone heading downtown should prepare for road closures and transportation changes.

Road closures

  • Road closures begin at approximately 5 p.m.
  • Vehicles commuting downtown are recommended to use alternate traffic routes and minimize usage of the Shoreway’s East Ninth Street, Lakeside Avenue/West Sixth Street and West Third Street
  • Road closures of East Ninth Street and West Third Streets will be implemented between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including Shoreway/State Route 2 exits around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin approximately two hours prior to kickoff and end after the postgame.
  • Recommended entry points to downtown Cleveland are West 25th Street off eastbound Route 2 when approaching from the west side, and Superior Avenue off Interstate 90 west when approaching from the east side.
  • West Sixth Street will be closed as a part of rolling pregame road closures

Reaching the stadium

  • All vehicles will only be able to reach FirstEnergy Stadium by use of North Marginal Road from East 55th Street.
Cleveland Browns: Here are the rules for FirstEnergy and muni lot

RTA travel

  • RTA service on the Waterfront Line remains suspended indefinitely due to safety concerns related to the Waterfront Line Bridge.
  • Fans riding the red, green or blue lines to Tower City are directed to walk north on West Third Street to FirstEnergy Stadium.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFxTY_0hWZB5ue00

The game

Jacoby Brissett is making his delayed debut for the Browns. The veteran quarterback, who will start for Cleveland while Deshaun Watson serves his upcoming 11-game NFL suspension, will start Saturday night’s exhibition finale against the Chicago Bears.

Coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t know exactly how long Brissett and Cleveland’s other starters will play.

This will be a dress rehearsal of sorts for the Sept. 11 season opener at Carolina when Brissett will square off against former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, named the Panthers’ starting QB.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season

The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Firstenergy Stadium#Bears#Road Closures#Commuting#American Football#West Third#Shoreway State Route 2#West Sixth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy