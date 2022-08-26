(HILLSIDE, NJ) -- Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics, or settle in and enjoy the food trucks.

HILLSIDE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO