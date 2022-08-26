Read full article on original website
This Fall at Mayo Performing Arts Center
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The 28th season at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) gears up this fall as a diverse lineup of artists get set to take the stage including Tony Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry, blues favorite Robert Cray, Latin Grammy winner Nella, 90s alternative rock groups Hoobastank and Lit, and popular children’s shows Peppa Pig and more. They’ll even be inviting the afterlife with ghost hunter Amy Bruni!
YES "Close To The Edge" 50th Anniversary Tour Comes to bergenPAC
(ENGELWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Perfoming Arts Center (bergenPAC) presents prog rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES who will celebrate the anniversary of their 1972 iconic album, “Close To The Edge.” This marks the band’s first trek in the U.S. since 2019. The tour kicks off in October and makes it way to the bergenPAC on November 17 at 8:00pm.
2nd Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival Takes Place September 24th
(HILLSIDE, NJ) -- Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics, or settle in and enjoy the food trucks.
Paper Mill Playhouse presents "On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan"
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, the first production of Paper Mill’s 2022-2023 season. The show will begin performances at Paper Mill Playhouse on Friday, October 7 and play through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Opening night is set for Sunday, October 9. On Your Feet! follows the lives of pop superstars Emilio and Gloria Estefan.
Princeton Festival Guild presents "Notes of Wine and Song" fundraiser
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s (PSO’s) Princeton Festival Guild is offering an interactive wine tasting and operatic event, Notes of Wine and Song, on Sunday, October 2. The event features the tenor and sommelier Hak Soo Kim, and will take place at Cobblestone Creek Country Club from 3:00pm-5:30pm. Proceeds will go directly to the PSO’s Princeton Festival in preparation for June 2023 performances.
The ShowRoom to Offer $3 Tickets for National Cinema Day
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- In celebration of National Cinema Day, Saturday, September 3rd, all tickets for all screenings at The ShowRoom Cinema will be $3.00. Tickets for this event will go on sale Tuesday, August 30 at 6:00pm. National Cinema Day, a celebration of American moviegoing, is being launched by...
Inside Hudson Theatre Works' 2022-23 Season
(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Hudson Theatre Works has announced their 2022-23 season - their 10th year of producing professional theatre. They open on September 24- 25 with their first children’s show in 2 years. “Red and the Hoods” directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina. On October 1-2 with their in- house company, the Forge, will be presenting the 10 Minute Play Festival benefit with writers like John Patrick Shanley, Sarah T. Schwab and Richard Vetere.
South Camden Theatre Company presents "The Brothers Size"
(CAMDEN, NJ) -- South Camden Theatre Company presents The Brothers Size by Tarell Alvin McCraney across three weekends from September 9-25 . The show is directed by Damien J. Wallace, a Philadelphia based director, AEA Equity Actor and theatre teacher. The play follows Ogun Size, his younger brother Oshoosi Size, and Oshoosi’s friend Elegba. Oshoosi has just been released from prison and is staying with his older brother Ogun.
Centenary Stage to Hold Auditions for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company will be holding an open-call audition for the upcoming 2022 Holiday Spectacular Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Auditions will be held by appointment only on September 30 from 3:00pm-7:00pm and on October 1 from 1:00pm – 5:00pm. To schedule an appointment, call the...
Mile Square Theatre presents "Berta, Berta"
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Mile Square Theatre (MST) will begin Kevin R. Free’s first season as Artistic Director with Angelica Chéri’s Berta, Berta, which will be directed by Free. After committing an unforgivable crime, Leroy is granted one final wish: a chance to make amends with his long-lost lover Berta. Their reunion swells from a quarrelsome conjuring of the past to an impassioned plot to escape their impending fate. Berta, Berta runs from September 21 through October 16.
SOPAC presents Comedian Paul Reiser
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Comedian Paul Reiser is back on a stand-up comedy tour and will come to South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) on Sunday, October 9 at 7:30pm. Special guest Vance Gilbert will open the night. Comedian, actor and television writer Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood’s most...
"Life and Landscape: Inspired By George Inness" comes to Montclair
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- “Life and Landscape: Inspired by George Inness,” a dual exhibition on display from September 9 through November 6 at Studio Montclair’s Leach Gallery, 641 Bloomfield Avenue and Montclair Museum of Art (MAM), 3 South Mountain Ave, both in Montclair, NJ. The two venues are a convenient five-minute walk apart. Inspired by George Inness: Life and Landscape takes its cues from the upcoming exhibition of MAM’s renowned Inness collection.
"A Real Treat!" George Benson LIVE! on the Beach in Seaside Heights, NJ
A large crowd brimming with anticipation is waiting beside the ocean in Seaside Heights, NJ this Sunday, August 14, 2022 evening for the start of a summer concert on the beach by R&B and jazz superstar George Benson. A former child prodigy from Pittsburgh, PA who grew up to become...
Newark Museum of Art presents Film + Panel: Celebrating the Legacy of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglas
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Join the Newark Museum of Art on Wednesday, September 14 for the premiere of two original documentaries that shed new light on the lives of a pair of towering figures in the struggle to end slavery, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. The screening will be followed by a Q&A. Speakers to be announced. The event starts at 7:00pm.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play" at duCret School of the Arts
(PLAINFIELD, NJ) -- Beauty, ambition, and fierce humor combine in School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, a comedy by Jocelyn Bioh loosely based on the movie Mean Girls. Set at a boarding school in Africa in 1986, School Girls dramatizes the infighting among a group of high school girls with their sights set on the Ghanaian competition that is a prelude to the Miss Universe Pageant. School Girls will be presented by Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center at duCret School of the Arts in Plainfield September 16-18.
Eric Ginsberg to Host a Songwriter's Workshop
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Calling all local songwriters: come work on songwriting at the Songwriter's Workshop on Friday, September 9th from 7:30pm to 11:00pm. The workshop is hosted by Eric Ginsberg and takes place at Over The Moon Art Studios in Asbury Park. Bring a song at any stage but final, and give and receive feedback to and from your peers.
State Theatre Announces 2022-23 Classical Series
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey, fully renovated in 2021, has announced its 2022-23 Classical Series featuring three world-renowned international orchestras. The Classical Series includes the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra on January 14, Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on February 17, and Daniel Hope – Zurich Chamber Orchestra on March 21. Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now.
Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch presents "Dorothy Quincy Hancock: Witness to a Revolution"
(LAVALLETTE, NJ) -- Gain a unique perspective on the birth of our nation, when the Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch presents historical interpreter Kim Hanley’ in, “Dorothy Quincy Hancock: Witness to a Revolution,” on Saturday, September 24 at 2:00pm. Dorothy Quincy and her wealthy fiancé, John...
Crossroads Comedy Theater Announces Halloween Shows
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Spooky season is around the corner, and Crossroads Comedy Theater has announced the start of a new October tradition with their slate of Halloween-themed programming. Shows run October 21 through October 31 at Plays & Players Theatre (1714 Delancey Pl, Philadelphia, PA) at various times. These shows...
The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC presents Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings
(SOUTH ORANGE,NJ) -- The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC kicks off a new season of exhibitions with Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings, a series of vivid, energetic abstract paintings from Maplewood-based artist Aida Jones. The exhibition is on display from September 15 through November 6. An...
