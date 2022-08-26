Read full article on original website
Related
A $6.75 million Montana ranch that's neighbors with Kelly Clarkson just hit the market — check it out
In order to decide where to build the log home, Liz and Richard Willett camped in various locations across the property to track down the best views.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
lonelyplanet.com
Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to move there - and they'll gift you a bike too
Fancy moving and taking your job with you? If you're a remote worker looking for a fresh start, Northwest Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to relocate there – and they'll throw a mountain bike into the deal for good measure. The region is renowned for its incredible scenery with the Ozark Mountains right on its doorstep, not to mention craft breweries, world-class museums and charming small towns.
Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him
Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Man Dives Behind Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Massive Charging Bull Moose
Zero to one hundred… real quick. In my mind, a moose looks like damn dinosaur, and if you’ve ever seen a bull moose up close, you know what absolute freaks these animals are. Big, massive horse-looking things with huge plates of spikes on their heads. I mean, there’s...
This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days
When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
freightwaves.com
Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana
Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
Authorities Looking for Poacher Who Shot a Bull Elk Near the Highway, Removed Head and Antlers
A 6×6 bull elk was shot and killed in Sybille Canyon between Wheatland and Laramie, WY in early August. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is now asking for the public’s help in finding the poacher. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Montana Wedding Ceremony Interrupted by Grizzly Bear Killing and Eating a Moose Calf
A wedding ceremony that took place in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month was interrupted when a grizzly bear charged out of the brush to attack and kill a moose calf. The wedding’s videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the encounter on film and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s received more that 320,000 views in the last 12 days.
Colorado Asks Anglers to Catch and Keep as Many Fish as Possible Before Two Reservoirs Dry Up
Late last month, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department announced emergency public fish salvages for two reservoirs located on the state’s eastern plains. Fisheries managers expect Jumbo and Queens Reservoirs to dry up completely in the near future, and they are hoping the public can harvest as many fish as possible before that happens.
I've lived in Alaska for 7 years. Here are 9 reasons I want to move back to the Midwest.
From the comfort food to sports culture, there are things I miss about my home in Ohio that I haven't been able to find in the northern state.
Massive Bull Moose Sheds His Antler Right In Front Of Group Of Spectators In Wyoming
They are massive, growing antlers that can be 40-pounds sitting on their head with up to a 6-foot spread between the furthest points. All while being able to somehow travel through the woods with these massive pieces of bone attached to their heads. On top of this, they are huge,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
Yellowstone says foot found in hot spring linked to July 31 death
A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday.While the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected.The shoe was recovered from Abyss Pool on Tuesday, park officials reported. News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to contact the National Park Service to report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11.Chris Quinn of...
Montana Is on the Brink of Destroying One of Its Most Successful Conservation Programs
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
Watch: Pomeranian chases bear through Colorado neighborhood
A Colorado woman's home security camera captured video of the moment that a black bear wandering through her neighborhood was chased off by a neighbor's small dog.
Grand Canyon Wildfire Leads to Break in Case of Man Missing Since 2014
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
AOL Corp
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
Ryan Bingham Honors Montana Crowd With Performance Of “Big Country Sky”
It truly is amazing how Ryan Bingham can touch every ounce of emotion you’ve got with his music. Musicians who are able to capture their audience with only an acoustic guitar and their voice, without all of the big lights, choreography, and even twerking (I’m talking to you Luke Bryan), are incredibly few and far between these days.
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0