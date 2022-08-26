ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Lumberton, NC
Lumberton, NC
WRAL

Cumberland Schools short 200 employees for new school year

Cumberland Schools short 200 employees for new school year. Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr., superintendent for Cumberland County Schools, said the district is short 85 classroom teachers and short 115 non-certified staff members, like bus drivers, counselors, social workers, lunch workers and school psychologists. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

CEO of Fayetteville Public Works Commission stepping down

Elaina Ball is stepping down as CEO and general manager of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission effective Sept. 2, the utility announced Friday, Aug. 26. Ball, who was the PWC’s first female CEO and general manager, will be taking a position in her home state of Texas, the utility said in a release. She joined PWC from El Paso Electric in December 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
msn.com

9 incarcerated men receive college credentials at Bennettsville prison

Nine incarcerated men at Evans Correctional Institution received workforce certificates in business and industrial technology from Northeastern Technical College (NETC) at a graduation ceremony held on Aug. 9. A press release from Cheraw college stated the ceremony was the second of its kind for the college and the prison, made...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Skittles, Oreos, & Gummy bear nail art in Robeson County, OH MY!

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Students at the Robeson Community College are turning heads with nail art!. Skittles, Oreos, Gummy bears and more are being used to bring different nail styles to life. Students got creative for a special art design contest called 'The Candyland Project.'. The assignment aimed...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

APD, sheriff’s department team up with ALE agents in statewide operation

Thursday night, Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents partnered with Aberdeen Police Department, Moore County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies in a statewide operation that yielded numerous arrests, charges and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash, according to a press release from North Carolina Department of Public Safety on Aug. 27.
ABERDEEN, NC
News Break
NewsBreak
ALA
nrcolumbus.com

Police using camera to read license plates in Whiteville

The Whiteville Police Department has a new tool in its arsenal: an automatic license plate reader, installed near where E. Lewis Street merges with Tram Road. And Whiteville isn’t the only community in Columbus County that has been investing in such technology.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Police charge 2 in Browder Park break-in

ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing criminal charges after allegedly being caught breaking into a local gym. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Browder Park Gymnasium early the morning of Aug. 29 following an alarm activation. When the officers arrived, they reportedly...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

$2,000 in cigarettes stolen from High Falls store

On Sunday, Aug. 21, someone broke into the Quick’n Easy store in High Falls. Moore County deputies responded to an alarm at the store on Highway 22 in the early morning hours. When deputies arrived, the lock on the front door had been broken, and no one was on scene.
HIGH FALLS, NC
WBTW News13

Maxton woman plans to buy dream home with $756K lottery win

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Maxton woman is $756,362 richer after buying a lucky lottery ticket, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I can finally get my dream home,” Linda McCain said. “Now I can have something I can call my own.” McCain, 54, said she first checked the numbers […]
MAXTON, NC

