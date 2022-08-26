Read full article on original website
Off to school
Orrum Middle School staff gave students a warm welcome on Monday, which served as the first day of school for 37 of the 38 schools in the Publ
Brown inducted into the National Masonry Instructors Association’s Hall of Fame
LUMBERTON — A Robeson County Career Center instructor was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame of the National Masonry Instructors As
wpde.com
Applications open for Habitat for Humanity homebuyer program in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Habitat for Humanity of Horry County announced that applications for the Habitat Homebuyer program are open. Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Horry County has partnered with 170 families to help them achieve their goal of homeownership. Applications may be submitted beginning starting...
Up and Coming Weekly
Couple hope $2 million gift will encourage others to invest in community
Many philanthropists prefer to remain anonymous. Murray Duggins wants to be an example. “I feel that a lot of people that I know will give based on other people’s gifts,” said Duggins. “I hope this starts a trend here in Fayetteville — not that I’m a trendsetter or some cool guy.”
WRAL
Cumberland Schools short 200 employees for new school year
Cumberland Schools short 200 employees for new school year. Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr., superintendent for Cumberland County Schools, said the district is short 85 classroom teachers and short 115 non-certified staff members, like bus drivers, counselors, social workers, lunch workers and school psychologists. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
THUMBS UP: With a new school year underway, parents, teachers and students entered school buildings with a sense of confidenc
Letter to the editor | Loch Haven Golf Course to close
After 51 wonderful years, Loch Haven Golf Course is officially closing its doors effective August 24, 2022. The property has been sold to a private owner and will no longer continue as a golf course. We would like to thank all the golfers of Richmond County and the surrounding counties...
Up and Coming Weekly
CEO of Fayetteville Public Works Commission stepping down
Elaina Ball is stepping down as CEO and general manager of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission effective Sept. 2, the utility announced Friday, Aug. 26. Ball, who was the PWC’s first female CEO and general manager, will be taking a position in her home state of Texas, the utility said in a release. She joined PWC from El Paso Electric in December 2020.
msn.com
9 incarcerated men receive college credentials at Bennettsville prison
Nine incarcerated men at Evans Correctional Institution received workforce certificates in business and industrial technology from Northeastern Technical College (NETC) at a graduation ceremony held on Aug. 9. A press release from Cheraw college stated the ceremony was the second of its kind for the college and the prison, made...
wpde.com
Skittles, Oreos, & Gummy bear nail art in Robeson County, OH MY!
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Students at the Robeson Community College are turning heads with nail art!. Skittles, Oreos, Gummy bears and more are being used to bring different nail styles to life. Students got creative for a special art design contest called 'The Candyland Project.'. The assignment aimed...
Red Springs’ Lynn Marshall-Linnemeier uses mural to bring awareness to domestic violence, MMIW
RED SPRINGS — Motorists and pedestrians who pass by Red Springs’ first mural installation may be drawn by the bright colors and ab
sandhillssentinel.com
APD, sheriff’s department team up with ALE agents in statewide operation
Thursday night, Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents partnered with Aberdeen Police Department, Moore County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies in a statewide operation that yielded numerous arrests, charges and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash, according to a press release from North Carolina Department of Public Safety on Aug. 27.
WRAL 5 On Your Side viewer pays off Fayetteville woman's medical bill
Fayetteville, N.C. — This is a story that will remind you that there are good people in the world. A few weeks ago, WRAL 5 On Your Side explained how we helped get a woman’s medical bill back in good standing. A viewer saw the story and decided he wanted to do even more.
U.S. Marshals join Marlboro, Darlington county authorities in hunt for wanted man
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said. U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry […]
nrcolumbus.com
Police using camera to read license plates in Whiteville
The Whiteville Police Department has a new tool in its arsenal: an automatic license plate reader, installed near where E. Lewis Street merges with Tram Road. And Whiteville isn’t the only community in Columbus County that has been investing in such technology.
Sheriff: More than 80 street signs stolen in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said Monday that more than 80 street signs were stolen in Fayetteville last weekend. He's looking for the public's assistance to help find those who are responsible for these thefts. The county had to pay around $20,000 to replace these stolen...
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
Rockingham Police charge 2 in Browder Park break-in
ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing criminal charges after allegedly being caught breaking into a local gym. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Browder Park Gymnasium early the morning of Aug. 29 following an alarm activation. When the officers arrived, they reportedly...
sandhillssentinel.com
$2,000 in cigarettes stolen from High Falls store
On Sunday, Aug. 21, someone broke into the Quick’n Easy store in High Falls. Moore County deputies responded to an alarm at the store on Highway 22 in the early morning hours. When deputies arrived, the lock on the front door had been broken, and no one was on scene.
Maxton woman plans to buy dream home with $756K lottery win
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Maxton woman is $756,362 richer after buying a lucky lottery ticket, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I can finally get my dream home,” Linda McCain said. “Now I can have something I can call my own.” McCain, 54, said she first checked the numbers […]
