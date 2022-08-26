Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – 2022 Trigg County Football Homecoming
Ramey Mazac, the 17-year-old daughter of Laura Mazac and Ronnie Mazac, was crowned the 2022 Trigg County Football Homecoming Queen Friday night. She was escorted by Kelsey Parham. Senior attendants and escorts were Audrey Choate (TuTu Gude) and Olivia Noffsinger (Jacob Wease). The junior attendant was Aniston Stewart, escorted by...
Cathryn Brown Scorches Course for Trigg Invitational Win
Cathryn Brown’s start at Saturday’s Trigg County Invitational had people wondering if the course record would survive the day. The Lyon County senior birdied three of her first seven holes and eagled the par-5 15th hole to drop to 5-under par. She then stepped to the 18th hole at Boots Randolph Golf Course, which had been reduced to a par-3 with construction being done to the fairway. Brown swung her 54-degree wedge and dropped her first career hole-in-one. After a birdie on No. 1, Brown was eight-under at the turn.
Trigg Wins Second Straight Class 2A Golf Sectional
Trigg County picked up a pair of wins Saturday at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Trigg County shot a team score of 310 to claim the Trigg County Invitational. The tournament also served as the Class 2A Sectional with the Wildcats qualifying for the Class 2A State Tournament. Ty Butts and...
VIDEO – Wilson Talks Hoptown Girls’ Draw With Apollo
The Hopkinsville girls’ soccer team earned a 1-1 draw with visiting Apollo on Saturday thanks to a goal in the final minutes by senior Laney Wilson. Afterward, Wilson talked about what’s needed to jumpstart the Lady Tigers’ offense.
Light and Morris Run for HCA at Madisonville Classic
Runners from Heritage Christian Academy were among those taking part Saturday in the Madisonville Classic cross country meet. Bryce Light ran in the boys race, while Taylor Morris competed in the girls’ race. Light finished his race in a time of 24:19.52. The time place him in 47th place...
Todd Central Runners Compete at Clarksville Invitational
A pair of runners from Todd County Central were among those to take part in a cross country meet Saturday in Clarksville. Fisher Borders and Aidan Bobbett were the Rebels who ran at the Clarksville High Wildcat Invitational. Borders finished his run in a time of 21:00.4. That time was...
Trojans Slip Past Trigg Boys in 2A Section 1 Tourney (w/PHOTOS)
Just as they did in last season’s inaugural 2A Section 1 boys’ soccer tournament, the Trigg County Wildcats and Webster County Trojans met in Monday’s opener in Cadiz. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the outcome was also the same after the Trojans scored the lone goal in the second half to win 2-1 and move into Thursday’s semifinal at Calloway County.
Lubas Takes 5th Place for Falcons at Murray Meet
The Fort Campbell cross-country team traveled to Murray over the weekend to compete in the Murray Tiger Meet 2022. The Falcons were able to snag a Top 5 finish in the event. The Falcons ended up with 120 points, which placed them in fifth place. Graves County took 1st place with 41 points, while Calloway County was second with 52.
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Lyon County’s Brandon Ray
For Lyon County senior Brandon Ray, the sports field doesn’t just mean the soccer pitch. Ray is shadowing athletic director Zach Thomas at Lyon, assisting in the athletic department as part of experience-based learning, with an eye toward making a future in the sports field. Ray plays both soccer...
Max’s Moment – Hunter Reynolds Closes With a Birdie
Hunter Reynolds closed out his round at the Trigg County Invitational with a birdie on the 18th hole. It was a big putt that landed the Trigg County senior into a second-place tie and earned him this Max’s Moment.
Caldwell’s Girls Post Shutout for First All A Classic Title
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers captured their first 2nd Region All A Classic soccer championship on Saturday, shutting out Crittenden County 7-0 in the final at Butler Stadium in Princeton. Caldwell, now 5-1-1, advances to face 1st Region champion Murray in a semi-state contest. Murray will host that match at...
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was northbound when the driver lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a vehicle before hitting a rock wall.
Lyon County Storm Traps Resident, Causes Damage Near Suwanee
Monday afternoon’s storms that quickly moved through the area left some damage and some anxious moments near the Iron Hill Campground. Sheriff Brent White said a tree fell on a residence near the campground and trapped a resident. That person was freed by another resident and was not injured, according to White, who added some residences and golf carts sustained some damage.
Huge Crowds Rocks Downtown Hopkinsville With K. C. And The Sunshine Band
A large crowd grooved to the sounds of the K. C. and the Sunshine Band Saturday night in downtown Hopkinsville to bring to a close the Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the show was one that everyone on hand could enjoy. Brockman says...
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit, crash involving deputy cruiser in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Cadiz, Kentucky, man was arrested Monday after the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a vehicle chase that resulted in a crash on U.S. 641 North. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull over 61-year-old Charles Sikes...
Names Released In Madisonville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 27-year-old Christopher Terpening was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car driven by 19-year-old Brandon Smith that was turning onto Kentucky 1682.
Kentucky man wanted on felony charges arrested in McCracken Co.
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers have arrested Jerry Higginbotham in McCracken County. He has been lodged in the McCracken County Jail. KSP says Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky., is charged with Theft by Deception $10,000 or more and Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition $10,000 or more.
Vehicle overturns, person possibly ejected in Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a "significant crash" near Richview Middle School.
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
Webster Co. Sheriff has first court hearing since indictment
Nearly a month after a Webster County grand jury indicted him, Sheriff Donald Jones has one of his first court hearings.
