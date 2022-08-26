The mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette has been with us for a few years, but it has somehow eluded this reviewer until now. That means you're getting a fresh view of one of the most important sports cars to hit the road this century. Chevrolet has built a mid-engined sports car without compromising on using traditional Corvette V8 power for a starting price of $64,200. If the performance were only middling for a mid-engined car while being reliable and relatively inexpensive to maintain, that would still be one hell of a feat of cost-based engineering. Except the Corvette Stingray isn't middling in performance, and we know GM LT engines are solid and reliable performers. In one package, you have the looks of a European supercar, the sound and reliability of iconic Chevy muscle, and performance to match both facets, all at the price of a luxury midsize sedan.

CARS ・ 24 DAYS AGO