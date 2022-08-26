Read full article on original website
CBS News
Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed
Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
Calaveras Enterprise
Angels Camp receives $3M for park improvements
The City of Angels Camp will receive the Rural Recreation and Tourism Grant Award for $3 million from the California Department of Parks and Recreation. According to the Parks and Recreation website, the “City of Angels will receive $3,000,000 to acquire 3.82 acres to expand and improve Utica Park by constructing new amphitheater, interpretive hiking trail and parcourse, Mark Twain Statue, trailhead kiosk, pavilion, bocce courts, outdoor gym equipment, basketball court, playground, and restrooms.”
Modesto mom's space images getting a lot of attention
MODESTO - A former graphic designer processed some mind-blowing new images of Jupiter that were recently released by NASA. Judy Schmidt has always been humble about her hobby. After all, she has no formal education in astronomy. But when she started tinkering with the latest data from Jupiter, she says it was an opportunity to hone her skills by blending science with art."You have to look outward in order to put yourself in perspective," said Judy Schmidt.Schmidt is a parent who doubles as a planetary prodigy."I've been doing this for a while now but this is the first time...
Local Sacramento Starbucks closes its doors for good
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Starbucks on Broadway and 15th streets, has been very popular for more than a decade, but the popular coffee shop closed its doors, for good. Starbucks on the corner of 15th and Broadway streets closed its doors for good this week and many faithful customers of this location found out on Saturday. […]
"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California
SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62.
wanderwithwonder.com
Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country
California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
Spring's hard freezes leave El Dorado County wineries out in the cold as harvest arrives
EL DORADO COUNTY – Wineries in El Dorado County hit hard by the Caldor Fire are now being left out in the cold after two hard freezes this past spring. Zach Norgaard is the winemaker at Windwalker Winery in Fair Play."This will be my ninth harvest overall," Norgaard said. "I've been here four years."His staff is prepping for one of the worst harvests in 30 years."Ninety percent of the whites [are] not even worth harvesting," Norgaard said.And half his reds are wiped out. it's hard to swallow. "It's farming. Unfortunately, that's just the way it goes," Norgaard said.Norgaard blames an...
abc10.com
Artemis 1 rocket launch made possible by Sacramento company
NASA's Artemis 1 will launch on Monday. It's due in part to the reused parts that were made decades ago in Sacramento.
Man allegedly recorded multiple women in a Rocklin Target dressing room
ROCKLIN — Rocklin police are on the lookout for a man who has allegedly sneaked into women's dressing rooms at Target and recorded them.According to police, on the two separate trips to Target, the man is accused of entering the store and going to the dressing room area, where he is said to have entered a room and placed his phone underneath the stall to videotape women.The first incident happened on Aug. 12, then on Aug. 18, a woman noticed him watching her in the dressing room area."I bring my daughter here to go shopping, and that's not good," said Frank Sigirst, who also says he kind the reports creepy.She yelled at him, which startled the man, and he ran away. "Scary, I think that's kind of scary that this is continuing to happen because it shouldn't," said a Target shopper.Spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo provided the following statement:We have robust policies, training and staffing procedures in place to ensure that our stores are safe places to work and shop, and we have no tolerance for this type of behavior. We are working closely with the Rocklin Police Department and are providing whatever is need for their investigation.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Found During Hot Weather in Backyard is Now Living It Up as Spoiled Kitten
A kitten who was found during hot weather in a backyard, is now living it up as a spoiled kitten. A kitten who had been born in a backyard, got a new lease on life when a Good Samaritan scooped her up from the unrelenting heat. "The (cat) mom and...
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Calaveras Jr. Football vs. Tuolumne (8/27/22)
Calaveras Jr. Football hosted Tuolumne Aug. 27 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Photos by Candice Sala.
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
rosevilletoday.com
Dog Haus in west Roseville
Try Our Gourmet Dogs, Sausages, Burgers, Chicken, Plant-Based Proteins, Craft Beers Today. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
California to Cover Aqueducts with Solar Panels to Cut Evaporation, Generate Electricity
California is about to launch an experiment to cover aqueducts with solar panels, a plan that if scaled up might save billions of gallons of otherwise evaporated water while powering millions of homes. Project Nexus in the Turlock Irrigation District launches in mid-October amid Western North America’s worst drought in...
How a brewery, a bank robbery and California’s first mass murder are connected
On Sept. 27, 1906, Adolph Weber was hanged at Folsom State Prison for the murder of his mother, father, brother and sister. The story of how he got there was full of twists, turns and warning signs, and his death would forever change California law.
goldcountrymedia.com
Sunday suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Sunday. According to Placer County Sheriff’s PIO Angela Musallam, the decedent was recovered by the dive team and Falcon 30 helicopter. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were two suicides at the Foresthill Bridge...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A guide to the California Capital Airshow 2022: The planes, shows and prices to expect
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area this fall with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States. Where: 10425 Norden Avenue, Mather Airport, Mather. Dates: Sep. 30 to Oct. 2. Tickets. One of the...
Brother of murdered Land Park woman speaks out against SB 262
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Senate Bill 262, which would implement a no-bail policy, is scheduled to go to a vote by Monday afternoon. Aside from local district attorneys speaking out against it, there’s also opposition from the brother of a Sacramento woman, who was brutally assaulted and killed inside her Land Park home last year. […]
Fox40
Woman climbs electrical tower, power cut to 17,000 PG&E Stockton customers
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 17,000 PG&E customers in Stockton were without power for several hours Monday morning after a woman claimed an electrical tower. according to the Stockton Police Department and the power company’s website. The police said the power company turned the power off after...
