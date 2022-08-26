Peter Sagan crashes twice at e-MTB Worlds

Three-time Road world champion Peter Sagan (Slovakia) racing the E-MTB event at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

It wasn't the party Peter Sagan was exactly hoping for in his participation in the e-MTB event at the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

The former three-time road world champion crashed at least twice in the men's race but appeared to be uninjured as he got back on his bike to finish 16th, and with a crowd-pleasing wheelie over the finish line, on Friday in Les Gets, France.

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.