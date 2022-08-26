Read full article on original website
Autauga County Commission Chair Elected President of Statewide Association
Jay Thompson unanimously selected for ACCA top leadership position. Autauga County Commission Chair Jay Thompson has been elected the 2022-2023 President of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA), the statewide association representing Alabama’s 67 county governments. Thompson was elected to the position at the ACCA 94th Annual Convention held August 23-25.
Prattville Chamber to Honor Top 20 Under 40 Award Recipients This Week
PRATTVILLE, Ala. – The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to honor the recipients of the 2022 Top 20 Under 40 Awards on Thursday, September 1. The award ceremony is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. at the Robert Trent Jones Clubhouse, located at 2600 Constitution Avenue in Prattville. These...
H.I.P.P.Y Program Available for Toddlers in Elmore County to Help Prepare them for Success in School
H.I.P.P.Y stands for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters. It’s a FREE home-based preschool curriculum made up of 2, 3, and 4 year-olds that live in Elmore County. This includes; Eclectic, Deatsville, Elmore, Holtville, Millbrook, Redland, Elmore County side of Tallassee and Wetumpka areas. This program consists of story books and activity packets once a week.
August 29, 2022
TALLASSEE FIRE DEPARTMENT UNVEILED NEW LIFESAVING EQUIPMENT
Personal protective equipment (PPE) is a firefighter’s main line of defense against burns, smoke inhalation and numerous other dangers faced on the job every day. Unfortunately, nearly two-thirds of U.S. fire departments used outdated protective gear last year, according to the National Fire Protection Association. This year, thanks to...
MAX Credit Union Announces a New Executive Vice President/ Chief Operating Officer
MAX Credit Union, a local financial institution based in. Montgomery, AL, is pleased to announce that Mike Hart has joined the leadership team as Executive. Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Hart is an Alabama native and brings over 34 years of. financial institution experience to his new role at...
PATSY HOLMES STEPS DOWN AFTER 30 YEARS
Central Alabama Electric Cooperative (CAEC) announces the retirement of Patsy Holmes from her position on CAEC’s Board of Trustees after serving 30 years. Holmes began her tenure on the Board in July of 1992, representing District 3 (a portion of Elmore County) in the CAEC service area. She has served on numerous boards affiliated with electric cooperatives including the Cooperative Utility Services, LLC (CUS) Board, a subsidiary of CAEC and Dixie Electric Cooperative that serves Maxwell/Gunter AFB, as well as the Board of Central Access, Inc., the broadband subsidiary of CAEC.
Downtown Artists Wetumpka Host First Art Show of the Season
Photos contributed from Linda Lee and Main Street Wetumpka. Downtown Artists Wetumpka is a collective of artists in and around Wetumpka who come together to showcase their art. They have events throughout the year and are set up in Downtown Wetumpka on Company Street and in the Alley. The group started in 2020 and have been exhibiting together ever since.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers – Maplesville Police Seek Felony Theft Suspects
Chevron (6470 Highway 82) The Maplesville Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Maplesville Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for theft. The offense occurred, May 28, 2022, at Chevron, 6470 Highway 82, Maplesville, Alabama. Investigators say the suspects entered the business during regular business hours, one suspect distracted the clerk, while the other went into the office and took $1470.00 in cash and exited the business. The suspects were last seen leaving the parking lot in a silver, 2022 Kia K5. The suspects left toward the Prattville or Selma area. There is no other additional information available currently. The suspects are wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
