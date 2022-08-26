Pogacar, Van Aert headline Canadian WorldTour races in Quebec and Montreal

Tadej Pogacar and Wout van Aert at the Tour de France in July

The Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal - currently the only two UCI WorldTour level races to take place in North America - will return next month after a two-year absence, and will feature a stacked line-up of Grand Tour and Monument champions including Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

The two one-day races were last held in 2019, and saw Greg Van Avermaet take the victory in Montréal with Michael Matthews outsprinting the Belgian, and Peter Sagan, in Québec City.

Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast.

She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta.

In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author.