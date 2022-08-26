Read full article on original website
Related
‘Whopper’ of a Recession in 2023: Prominent Economist Predicts Major Fallout – and He’s Not Alone
With another substantial federal interest rate hike likely coming in mid-September and as higher inflation fears continue to mount, a respected American economist is predicting a "whopper" of a...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
OPEC+ sees tighter market in 2022, risks to oil demand growth
Aug 31 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ Joint Techinical Committee sees the oil market surplus this year reaching 900,000 barrels per day (bpd), up 100,000 bpd from its previous forecast, a report by the committee seen by Reuters showed.
Goldman Sachs is lifting COVID-19 vaccination requirements in most offices next month
Goldman Sachs employees can expect less Covid-19 restrictions in the office unless they work in New York City.
RELATED PEOPLE
US approves shots targeting Omicron
US officials Wednesday authorized updated Covid-19 vaccinations by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that specifically target the latest strains of the Omicron variant, hoping to contain a new wave of feared contagions this winter. "Receiving a booster that specifically targets the Omicron BA.4/.5 variant... is an important public health measure that people can take to help protect themselves," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement.
Comments / 0