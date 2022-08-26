Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Remarkable Anti-Aging Drug Delivers Positive Effects on Health and Lifespan With Brief Exposure
Brief exposure to rapamycin has the same anti-aging effects as lifelong treatment. Imagine being able to take a medicine that prevents the decline that comes with age and keeps you healthy. Scientists are searching for drugs that have these effects. The current most promising anti-aging drug is Rapamycin. It is known for its positive effects on life and health span in experimental studies with laboratory animals. It is often given lifelong to obtain the maximum beneficial effects of the drug. However, even at the low doses used in the prevention of age-related decline, negative side effects may occur. Plus, it is always desirable to use the lowest effective dose. A research group at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging in Cologne, Germany, has now shown in laboratory animals that brief exposure to rapamycin has the same positive effects as lifelong treatment. This opens new doors for a potential application in humans.
healio.com
Researchers identify factors that predict future lung function in children with asthma
Factors associated with FEV1 included baseline fractional exhaled nitric oxide, response to a characterizing dose of triamcinolone acetonide and maximal bronchodilator reversibility. When assessed annually, age, obesity and exacerbation frequency predicted FEV1 over time. Boys with recurrent exacerbations experienced high risks for lower FEV1 during childhood. Obesity, fractional exhaled nitric...
Medical News Today
Simple musical test predicts cognitive decline in older adults, study shows
Age-related cognitive decline can be a risk factor for dementia but is currently underdiagnosed. A new pilot study shows that simple musical tests combined with EEG recordings could help to predict cognitive decline in older adults. In the future, musical tests could be used to more accurately detect cognitive decline...
healio.com
FFR-guided PCI for nonculprit lesions improves outcomes in acute MI, multivessel disease
In patients with acute MI and multivessel CAD, a fractional flow reserve-guided PCI strategy for non-infarct-related artery lesions was superior to an angiography-guided PCI strategy, according to the results of the FRAME-AMI trial. “Among patients with acute myocardial infarction and multivessel coronary artery disease, a strategy of selective PCI of...
healio.com
PAH management emphasizing right heart function in pregnancy led to better clinical outcomes
Multidisciplinary and tailored management of pulmonary arterial hypertension in pregnancy that emphasizes optimized right heart function before birth may lead to better clinical outcomes in a referral pulmonary hypertension center. “Pulmonary hypertension management during pregnancy, as with the management of other cardiovascular disorders in pregnancy, should be aimed at optimizing...
nypressnews.com
Mineral deficiency that affects 2 billion people could lead to cancer – signs to look for
A goitre is often a sign of deficiency in iodine, but several other warning signs may point to the condition too. If a doctor suspects these symptoms signal an iodine insufficiency, they may conduct a physical examination and urine test, or a blood test. When a diagnosis is made, it...
Want to Age Well? Improve Your Balance With This 5-Minute Foot-Mobility Sequence
Foot mobility is crucial for optimal balance and stability... especially for older adults. Try these foot mobility exercises to level up your strength.
CNET
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
nypressnews.com
How to live longer: People with a certain character linked to reduced heart disease risk
Heart disease is caused by a build-up of fatty materials and plaque in the main coronary arteries of the heart, this is a process known as atherosclerosis and the deposits are known as atheroma. The main drivers of atherosclerosis are normally poor lifestyle habits such as inactivity, a diet high...
nypressnews.com
Smelly symptom that affects 90% of UK population may lead to ‘devastating’ heart infection
Infective endocarditis is diagnosed once the bacteria reach the lining of the heart, the heart valve, or blood vessels. According to the American Heart Association, the condition sometimes develops suddenly and may become life-threatening within days, or appears slowly over a period of weeks to several months. Fortunately, gum disease...
Here’s how often you should exercise
Researchers conducted a four-week training study where three groups performed an arm resistance exercise to compare changes in muscle strength and thickness. The groups performed “maximal voluntary eccentric bicep contractions” on a machine that measures muscle strength in each muscle contraction. The group that performed six contractions five...
healio.com
Triple-class refractory multiple myeloma a ‘launching pad’ for groundbreaking therapies
The last few years have seen major therapeutic advancements in the field of triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. “Already, we are seeing patients, who would otherwise likely have untreatable and end-stage disease, entering deep remissions and staying there while living quality lives for months to sometimes years,” said Clifton Mo, MD, hematologic oncologist and associate director of clinical research for multiple myeloma at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
healio.com
Angiotensin receptor blockers, beta-blockers have separate, joint benefits in Marfan syndrome
Angiotensin receptor blockers and beta-blockers slow down the expansion of the aorta in patients with Marfan syndrome and no previous aortic surgery, according to data reported at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. Marfan syndrome, a genetic condition, “causes a swelling of the main blood vessel, the aorta, in the...
healio.com
Wearable device may improve at-home temperature monitoring of children with cancer
For children with hematologic malignancies, a fever may indicate a deadly bloodstream infection and should be addressed as soon as possible. “One of the primary things we educate our patients and families on is that they need to notify us at the first sign of fever, because it’s a hallmark of impending infection in patients with cancer,” Sung Won Choi, MD, MS, professor of pediatrics at University of Michigan, told Healio. “These patients have weakened immune systems, and their ability to fight off infections is compromised. It can cause major problems if a fever is not addressed.”
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Most Antioxidant Vitamin?
Vitamins C and E are the most important antioxidants. The B complex group forms an important antioxidant vitamin group. Antioxidants are either natural or man-made substances, which protect the body from the effects of free radicals. Free radicles are molecules that are produced during the breakdown of food and cells or when exposed to smoking or radiation.
healio.com
Risk for muscle symptoms from statins small, does not outweigh CV benefits
While statin therapy may cause a small excess of mostly mild muscle pain, most muscle symptoms reported in statin trials were not caused by the drug, according to a meta-analysis presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. The Cholesterol Treatment Trialists’ Collaboration concluded that the risks for muscle symptoms...
healio.com
Initial invasive strategy did not improve survival at 5 years in advanced CKD with ischemia
Routine coronary angiography with revascularization when appropriate did not reduce 5-year mortality risk in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease and ischemia compared with an initial strategy of medical therapy. Data from an interim, 5-year analysis of the ongoing ISCEHMIA-CKD trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress, also...
Women at risk of deadly condition as thousands of cases are missed
THOUSANDS of women are getting worse NHS care than men after suffering a heart attack, research reveals. Experts blame sexism in medicine for nearly 12,000 cases being wrongly classified as low risk. It means these women have missed out on potentially life-saving treatment - such as surgery or clot-busting drugs.
healio.com
Smartphone-based screening doubles detection rate of treatment-relevant AF
Among middle-aged and older adults at increased risk for stroke, home-based digital screening using a smartphone more than doubled the detection rate of treatment-relevant atrial fibrillation vs. usual care. “A scalable, digital screening strategy using normal smartphones more than doubles the detection rate of treatment-relevant AF in a broad, at-risk...
Doctor busts 10 common health myths - including needing to drink eight glasses of water and not drinking alcohol while on antibiotics - and shares the advice to follow instead
A doctor has busted some common health myths - explaining why you don't need to drink eight glasses of water day or clean your ears, despite popular belief. Dr Sara Kayat appeared on today's episode of This Morning to separate health advice fact from fiction during a segment with presenters Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay.
