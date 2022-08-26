Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Elon Musk’s stark warning for the first people who’ll go to Mars as billionaire continues plans for human colony
ELON Musk has warned people about the dangers of living on Mars as he continues his plan for a human colony on the red planet. While on an episode of the Full Send podcast, the tech tycoon, spoke about what it would be like for the first people that arrive on Mars.
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
How Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spends his $166 billion, from 10,000-year underground clocks to flying to the edge of space
The Amazon billionaire is one of the richest people on the planet, and spends his money on space company Blue Origin, jets, and Beverly Hills mansions.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
The hot new Wiko Voix is here, and if you have no idea what that is, don't worry, you're probably not alone. Established all the way back in 2011 in Marseille, France, the Wiko brand (timidly) tried to crack the uber-competitive US smartphone market for the first time in 2019 with an incredibly cheap Boost Mobile-exclusive model called Ride.
Elon Musk says he is 'fairly nocturnal,' goes to bed about 3 a.m. and only sleeps for 6 hours a day
Elon Musk says he is "fairly nocturnal" and only sleeps about 6 hours a day. He told The Full Send podcast he usually goes to bed about 3 a.m. and gets up around 9 a.m. The Tesla CEO says he has a "bad habit" of immediately checking his phone after waking up.
Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology
Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report
The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
CNET
Does AT&T Owe You Money? Everything to Know About Its $14 Million Settlement
AT&T customers, you may be eligible for a payment in a class action settlement. A judge tentatively approved a $14 million settlement in June stemming from accusations AT&T illegally charged subscribers undisclosed administrative fees for years. The site for filing claims is now live. Plaintiffs in the suit, filed in...
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology
The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life
There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
ZDNet
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Elon Musk reveals he lives in a ‘very small’ $45k house and was subjected to random drug tests as he countersues Twitter
ELON Musk has said he has moved into a small home that's worth $45,000 and claimed he was subjected to drug testing. It comes after the Tesla mogul countersued Twitter after they accused him of buying the social networking giant before trying to disrupt its operations. Musk revealed on The...
