Cell Phones

komando.com

Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android

Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand

The hot new Wiko Voix is here, and if you have no idea what that is, don't worry, you're probably not alone. Established all the way back in 2011 in Marseille, France, the Wiko brand (timidly) tried to crack the uber-competitive US smartphone market for the first time in 2019 with an incredibly cheap Boost Mobile-exclusive model called Ride.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology

Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
Benzinga

Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report

The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
Country
China
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage

Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life

There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
