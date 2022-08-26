Read full article on original website
Return of sideline cheer raises team spirit
After facing many obstacles last year, the cheerleading squad is back this season. The team, led by senior captains Lacey Berreth, Taylor Ward and Ariyana Smith, and coached by English teacher Lexy Smolko, has begun practices to prepare for the upcoming football season. “Since we have a lot of returners,...
Mosley downs Bay in straight sets to open rivalry week
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team downed Bay in straight sets on Tuesday night to open rivalry week between the two high schools. The Dolphins improved to 3-0 and will return to action with a road tournament this weekend. The Tornadoes fell to 0-3 and will host Crestview on Thursday, September 1.
