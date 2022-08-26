Stephen Colletti, 36, admitted he and Lauren Conrad weren’t just friends on a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during their Laguna Beach days. The former cast member of the MTV reality series revealed that he and the beauty, who goes by L.C., “hooked up,” when discussing the trip, which was featured on one of the episodes, on his Back to the Beach podcast, with former girlfriend and co-star Kristin Cavallari. After talking about a memorable moment in which Stephen called her a “slut” for dancing in a bar, the now mother-of-three asked him straight up if he “hooked up” with Lauren at that time.

