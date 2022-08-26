ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Notices August 31, 2022

The administration of the estate of Barbara Speal, deceased, whose date of death was October 11, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Nassau County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 501 West Adams Street. Jacksonville, FL 32202. The names and addresses of the personal representative and...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

