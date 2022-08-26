WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Tuesday! Through the close of business Monday, Wilmington had officially recorded a respectable 6.06 inches of August rain. Chances for the Port City - and Cape Fear Region in general - to add to that tally before the end of the month include 20% for Tuesday night, and 30% for Wednesday. An approaching and passing front will help engineer these modest shower / storm odds. Expect temperatures to swell along and behind this front with daily highs likely to be deep in the 80s to locally lower 90s to close the week and launch into Labor Day weekend.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO