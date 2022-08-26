Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WXII 12
North Carolina beaches see a surge of tourism this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The surge in tourism has particularly helped out some beaches in North Carolina. Though tourism was hit by the pandemic, data shows it made a big comeback in 2021. In Dare County, which makes up the southern half of the Outer Banks, visitor spending increased 30%....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local anglers being encouraged to donate flounder carcasses to science
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you reel in a flounder this season, you’re being asked to think twice before throwing the carcass in the trash. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries says they will collect flounder carcasses of legal size (15 inches or greater) from recreational fishermen during the upcoming recreational flounder season to be used for science.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces names of otter pups
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The people have spoken, and now the three otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher have names. The three female Asian small-clawed otters have been named Stella, Mae and Selene. The aquarium made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning, following two weeks of voting.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Dozens of stingrays spotted off Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It seems you see something new every time you head to the beach. Visitors in Wrightsville Beach at the Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier were recently treated to a massive stingray spotting. Dozens, if not hundreds, of stingrays were spotted on Sunday swimming in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Echo Farms pool extending hours of operation for another month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular public pool in New Hanover County is extending its hours of operation. According to New Hanover County Parks and Recreation, you’ll be able to swim more laps at the new Echo Farms pool off Carolina Beach Road through September. This week, however,...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: toasty temperature pattern to roar into September
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Labor Day weekend may be couched as “more sun than storms” and, on the leadup, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should offer plenty of dry time also. Expect daily high temperatures in the summery deep 80s to locally lower 90s through the period. Nightly lows will regularly dig deep into the 70s; 60s are an occasional option on the mainland.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: late summer heat at home, items to watch in the tropics
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Tuesday! Through the close of business Monday, Wilmington had officially recorded a respectable 6.06 inches of August rain. Chances for the Port City - and Cape Fear Region in general - to add to that tally before the end of the month include 20% for Tuesday night, and 30% for Wednesday. An approaching and passing front will help engineer these modest shower / storm odds. Expect temperatures to swell along and behind this front with daily highs likely to be deep in the 80s to locally lower 90s to close the week and launch into Labor Day weekend.
WECT
Leland announces ‘Founders’ Celebration’ to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland announced Aug. 29 that they will be hosting a community celebration to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary. The “Founders’ Celebration” will take place on Sept. 10 from 3-9 p.m. at Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxwilmington.com
Movie tickets available for $3 on Saturday, September 3 at local theaters
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Movie tickets will be available for $3 at any time in any format on Saturday, September 3 for “National Cinema Day” at participating theaters nationwide. Locally, you can take advantage of this deal at:. The Pointe 14 – 2223 Blockbuster Road, Wilmington, NC...
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
WilmingtonBiz
Architectural Firm Mourns Death Of Founder
Michael Ross Kersting, the founder and president of Wilmington-based Kersting Architecture, died last week while vacationing in the mountains of Colorado with his family. In a social media post, the firm confirmed its founder’s untimely death, citing Kersting died suddenly while “living life to the fullest in the vastness of the wilderness with his two boys, William and Jack, and wife, Pam.”
WECT
Novant Health to hold hiring fair for professional and non-clinical positions
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is holding a hiring event at the New Hanover NCWorks Career Center on Wednesday, August 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair is for non-clinical and professional positions alike and will have on-the-spot interviews. Per a Novant Health and NCWorks release, positions include:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxwilmington.com
Beach nourishment project to move forward in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Surf City has announced that the next step in their beach nourishment project has begun. Per their announcement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to authorize a Surf City only project. This follows North Topsail Beach’s choice to not participate in the project.
cfcc.edu
Barbering grad opens luxury barber shop in downtown Wilmington, NC
After serving in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, NC, Steve Grissom worked as an arborist, climbing trees to inspect them. When his knees started complaining, Grissom began to look for a new line of work. He still had strong hand-eye coordination and decided to pursue his interest in barbering.
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue saves 3 pets from Mallory Creek fire
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in Mallory Creek on Aug. 29. Per their announcement, no signs of a fire were visible on arrival. When additional crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke within the building and the situation was upgraded to a working fire,...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat and storm chances wrap up the final weekend of August
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast maintains seasonable 80s to locally around 90 for daily high temperatures through the final days of August. Overnight lows will remain in the lower and middle 70s with a slight dip behind a front late this week. Pop-up...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Fire crews contain multifamily structure fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews responded to a multifamily residential structure fire earlier this afternoon and were quickly able to get the flames under control. New Hanover County Fire with assistance from the Wilmington Fire Department were called to 1101 Boone Ln. around 2:07 this afternoon. Crews says the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns expressed about Brunswick County Schools temporary bus stop on NC Hwy 87
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two days into the school year, a Brunswick County community says it is dealing with a problem with one of the county’s bus routes. The buses are unable to travel down a portion of NC Hwy 87 or Maco Road, to pick up and drop off kids, because of construction. The students are being dropped off at the corner of Hwy 87 and Colon Mintz Road.
WECT
CFCC Associate Degree in Nursing program receives top rank in N.C.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced Aug. 30 that its Associate Degree Nursing program was ranked highest in the state by NursingProcess.org. Among the 90 statewide programs examined, the CFCC ADN program ranked first. According to the release, rankings were based on the following areas:. Academic quality.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
Comments / 0