Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Leland announces ‘Founders’ Celebration’ to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland announced Aug. 29 that they will be hosting a community celebration to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary. The “Founders’ Celebration” will take place on Sept. 10 from 3-9 p.m. at Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns expressed about Brunswick County Schools temporary bus stop on NC Hwy 87
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two days into the school year, a Brunswick County community says it is dealing with a problem with one of the county’s bus routes. The buses are unable to travel down a portion of NC Hwy 87 or Maco Road, to pick up and drop off kids, because of construction. The students are being dropped off at the corner of Hwy 87 and Colon Mintz Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests
Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history. It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.
WITN
Onslow County elementary school welcomes first group of students
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County elementary school welcomed its first-ever group of students Monday. Clear View Elementary School was built in an effort to accommodate new district lines and an increasing number of students in Onslow County. Onslow County Schools says the school is fully staffed and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
CFCC Associate Degree in Nursing program receives top rank in N.C.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced Aug. 30 that its Associate Degree Nursing program was ranked highest in the state by NursingProcess.org. Among the 90 statewide programs examined, the CFCC ADN program ranked first. According to the release, rankings were based on the following areas:. Academic quality.
foxwilmington.com
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Current and former officials from Coastal Horizons said they were approached in July of 2020 by New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman with a quid-pro-quo: $50 million in funding to silence criticism about The Healing Place, the county’s planned recovery center. At the time,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local anglers being encouraged to donate flounder carcasses to science
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you reel in a flounder this season, you’re being asked to think twice before throwing the carcass in the trash. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries says they will collect flounder carcasses of legal size (15 inches or greater) from recreational fishermen during the upcoming recreational flounder season to be used for science.
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County Fire Rescue responds to fire at Boone Ln. caused by dryer
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A structure fire was put out by New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department at the residence on 1101 Boone Ln. this afternoon. According to fire officials, the fire was contained to a dryer in one of the duplex units. There were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Fire crews contain multifamily structure fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews responded to a multifamily residential structure fire earlier this afternoon and were quickly able to get the flames under control. New Hanover County Fire with assistance from the Wilmington Fire Department were called to 1101 Boone Ln. around 2:07 this afternoon. Crews says the...
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces names of otter pups
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The people have spoken, and now the three otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher have names. The three female Asian small-clawed otters have been named Stella, Mae and Selene. The aquarium made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning, following two weeks of voting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Novant NHRMC receives heart failure accreditation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced Aug. 29 that they have received Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services from the American College of Cardiology. Per the announcement, Novant NHRMC is among only three in North Carolina to receive this accreditation. Among the requirements for...
WECT
WPD investigating early morning train incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early morning train incident that occurred on Aug. 30. Per the WPD, units responded to a situation involving a train and a pedestrian at 12:22 a.m. at 5th St. and Martin St. Upon arrival, officers...
foxwilmington.com
Movie tickets available for $3 on Saturday, September 3 at local theaters
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Movie tickets will be available for $3 at any time in any format on Saturday, September 3 for “National Cinema Day” at participating theaters nationwide. Locally, you can take advantage of this deal at:. The Pointe 14 – 2223 Blockbuster Road, Wilmington, NC...
WXII 12
North Carolina beaches see a surge of tourism this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The surge in tourism has particularly helped out some beaches in North Carolina. Though tourism was hit by the pandemic, data shows it made a big comeback in 2021. In Dare County, which makes up the southern half of the Outer Banks, visitor spending increased 30%....
WECT
Victim airlifted with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A person was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on Friday night, August 26. Southport-man Terrell Pompey has been charged in connection to the stabbing. Southport police write that they responded to a report of a fight involving several people at 1000...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT closes a portion of Market Street for overnight construction
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major road in Ogden will be closed overnight this week, as the North Carolina’s Department of Transportation moves onto the next phase of the Military Cutoff Road Extension. Beginning Monday, Market Street, between Gordon Road and the new roadway next to...
WilmingtonBiz
Architectural Firm Mourns Death Of Founder
Michael Ross Kersting, the founder and president of Wilmington-based Kersting Architecture, died last week while vacationing in the mountains of Colorado with his family. In a social media post, the firm confirmed its founder’s untimely death, citing Kersting died suddenly while “living life to the fullest in the vastness of the wilderness with his two boys, William and Jack, and wife, Pam.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy preparing for hurricane season with new improvements
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Duke Energy has been preparing for hurricane season, and the possibility of major power outages across the Cape Fear. On Monday, Duke Energy held an information session to discuss its storm forecasting, hurricane response, and how it is strengthening the power grid for major storms. Linemen,...
Comments / 0