Clint Eastwood Turned Down Gregory Peck Movie Role for a Script ‘That Had at Least Some Merit’
Actor Clint Eastwood turned down a big movie role that went to Gregory Peck to star in a smaller movie 'that had at least some merit.'
See ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jon Hamm in New Trailer for Reboot of Chevy Chase Classic
Paramount has released a new trailer for Confess, Fletch, starring Jon Hamm as the titular (former) investigative reporter. It’s been nearly 50 years since writer Gregory Mcdonald introduced the world to Irwin M. Fletcher in the novel Fletch. Fletch is a journalist and Marine veteran with a sarcastic streak. The book was adapted into a film starring Chevy Chase in 1985.
American Horror Story actor joins It star in new movie The Crow
Two stars of horror projects American Horror Story and It are teaming up for the long-in-development movie adaptation of indie comic The Crow. Danny Huston, who appeared in two series of American Horror Story, has joined the cast of the movie, which also includes FKA twigs and It actor Bill Skarsgård. Skarsgård played Pennywise the Clown in both It movies, based on Stephen King's novel.
Thor and Westworld star Tessa Thompson lands next lead movie role
Tessa Thompson has been cast in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Ash alongside Inception's Joseph Gordon Levitt. The Thor: Love and Thunder star will play the lead role in this space murder mystery from director and rapper Flying Lotus (real name, Steven Ellison). As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie kicks...
New look at Knives Out 2 released as character details are revealed
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has published its first character details ahead of a European premiere this autumn. Reuniting cinemagoers with Daniel Craig's detective Benoit Blanc, the Knives Out sequel boasts one hell of an ensemble: Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr and Madelyn Cline, with writer-director Rian Johnson back in business too.
Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles
If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Shows Off Wildly Impressive Catch on Fishing Trip
Son of legendary actor Clint Eastwood, and actor in his own right, Scott Eastwood took to Instagram to show off an impressive catch from a recent fishing trip. The Tuesday morning post coincided with the popular dinner tradition of Taco Tuesday. Looks like Eastwood put fish tacos on the menu using his fresh catch.
The Mysterious Life and Death of Actress Inger Stevens
[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports attributed to the sources mentioned and/or gathered through TheHollywoodReporter.com, and LATimes.com, among others.]
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
Ron Howard Revealed He Had to Win Over Bette Davis During One of His First Directing Gigs
Ron Howard has an Academy Award for directing, but one classic Hollywood star wasn’t convinced that the Happy Days star had directing chops. It’s tough to imagine anyone doubting Howard’s directing ability. He’s helmed box office hits like How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Howard also is a critical favorite with films like A Beautiful Mind and Apollo 13. However, in 1980, Hollywood legend Bette Davis just knew him as a sitcom actor.
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
The Upcoming “Winnie-The-Pooh” Horror Movie Has Its First Trailer And…Oh, Bother
Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, where Christopher Robin...gets slain.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Kang Tae-oh was "very worried" filming this key scene
Kang Tae-oh is one of the breakout stars of the Korean Netflix show Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which follows young lawyer Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), who is on the autism spectrum and joins a major law firm. But while fans have fallen in love with the series, it wasn't always plain...
Talking Pictures TV's resurrection of long past actors
Since starting to watch TPTV with its old films/TV shows I have begun to appreciate a band of actors from a different era that remained largely forgotten and many have passed away or just left the business early. These actors never became famous just worked show after show, but there they are on screen giving it their all to entertain us even in the 21st Century .
Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara joins Chris Evans' Netflix movie
Schitt's Creek fans rejoice, as our wayfaring thespian who once performed as Lady Macbeth in Shakespeare at Sea is returning to our screens. Okay, it's Catherine O'Hara rather than Moira Rose joining Knives Out's Chris Evans and Jungle Cruise's Emily Blunt for a new Netflix movie. As reported by Variety,...
First look at This Is Us star in new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
A first look at This Is Us' Justin Hartley in new Netflix romance movie The Noel Diary has dropped, alongside a release date. The Christmas film will be out right in time for the festive season, naturally, with the release date confirmed for November 24. The movie follows an author...
Batman TV series axed ahead of launch
The upcoming animated Batman TV series titled Batman: Caped Crusader has now been cancelled after it received a series order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network just 15 months ago. The animated show was announced in May 2021 and would have been led by The Batman director Matt Reeves alongside...
Animal Kingdom Showrunner, Ahead of Series Finale, Warns of 'Major Endings'
After six seasons, 75 episodes and countless beatdowns, Animal Kingdom comes roaring to a close with Sunday’s series finale. And although regular viewers may think that they’re prepared for the Codys’ last hurrah, executive producer Daniele Nathanson advises them to think again. The ominously titled “FUBAR,” which the showrunner also wrote, is “explosive… emotional… unpredictable,” she tells TVLine, hastening to remind us that “anything can happen in the Animal Kingdom. If you’ve watched all six seasons of the show, you know that major characters meet with major endings.” (Ellen Barkin’s Smurf and Scott Speedman’s Baz would no doubt agree.) “These are criminals,”...
