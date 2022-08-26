Read full article on original website
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office to Highlight Move Over Law
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is taking part in a statewide effort Wednesday that highlights Minnesota’s move over law. The Ted Foss Move Over Law was passed after the state trooper was killed during a traffic stop on the shoulder of Interstate 90 in Winona County in 2000. The law requires motorists to put a lane between themselves and an emergency vehicle on the side of the road if possible. Drivers are required to slow down if they’re traveling on a two-lane road and encounter an emergency vehicle on the shoulder.
The Landing MN Awarded $150,000 From Mayo Clinic For New Day Center
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Landing MN has been awarded a $150,000 Mayo Clinic Capital Grant to secure and renovate a day center. The Landing MN made the announcement Tuesday. The grant money will be used to help secure and renovate a day center to serve individuals experiencing homelessness.
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that occurred at an intersection near St. Mary’s hospital Monday morning. A police spokesperson said the driver, described as a 29-year-old St. Charles man, was making a left turn from eastbound 2nd St....
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen from Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police responded to the report of four catalytic converters being stolen from a Rochester business Tuesday. Police say the car parts were taken off of four Ford Econoline buses parked at a business in northwest Rochester. The converters are believed to have been ripped off sometime during the previous night.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Southern Minnesota Woman Critically Injured When Struck by SUV
Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was severely injured Monday evening when she was struck by a vehicle in Lakeville. The Lakeville Police Department says the 46-year-old woman was walking across a road around 7:20 PM when she was struck by an SUV. The driver remained at the scene and is been cooperating with the investigation.
New Cell Phone Guidelines In Place for Rochester Public Schools
If you've got kids in school and your kids have a cell phone, some big changes have been announced by Rochester Public Schools in Minnesota for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Below is the letter sent to families as well as an interview with Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools, Kent Pekel, where he explains some of the reasoning behind the changes and some of the specific challenges our schools were dealing with as a result of phones at school.
Complaint Over Sandwich Size Causes Fight at Rochester Restaurant
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A complaint over the size of a sandwich served at Rochester restaurant led to a fight and charges last week. Prosecutors say multiple videos show 39-year-old Vanessa Wright striking an employee with a gift-card holder, employees pushing her out the store and Wright coming back in to continue the altercation. Wright can also be heard saying she was going to “beat” one of the employees, according to the criminal complaint.
Charges: Man Stayed at Rochester Hotel for 3 Months Without Paying
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Friday after prosecutors accused him of living in a Rochester hotel for roughly three months without paying. The criminal complaint filed against 55-year-old Steven Paige says officers were called to a southwest Rochester hotel for a disturbance...
Rochester Police Catch Burglary in Progress, Pursue Suspects
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit that started with an in-progress burglary at a Rochester construction site. A Rochester police spokesperson said officers received an alarm call from an apartment complex construction site in the 4600 block of Pineview Pl. Northwest just before 2 a.m. Saturday. A responding officer reported seeing two men loading boxes into the back of the van. The van then took off from the site before the responding officer’s backup arrived.
Closure Planned Monday for Olmsted County Road
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- Part of a road in rural Olmsted County is scheduled to close on Monday. A news release from Olmsted County Public Works says crews will shut down County Rd. 142 from 19th Ave. Southeast to West Ave to replace a culver and work on the ditch. The closed stretch is between Dover and St. Charles.
