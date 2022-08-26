Read full article on original website
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Felton area on Monday evening. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. The operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle that was traveling westbound in front of him. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, in doing so the operator lost control of the motorcycle and exited the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Arrest Two Subjects for Felony Drug Charges
Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Chanel Fosque of Lincoln, DE and 28-year-old Christopher Thomas of Lincoln, DE for felony narcotics charges following an investigation that occurred in the Lincoln area on Tuesday afternoon. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 22000...
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Driver Fled After Pedestrian Killed In New Castle, Two Taken Into Custody
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard...
WMDT.com
Crash claims life of motorcyclist in Felton
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian killed crossing Route 299 in Middletown
A 42-year-old woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car on Route 299 in Middletown Monday morning. New Castle County Police said the unidentified woman was crossing Middletown-Odessa Road near Gloucester Blvd. at around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 when she was struck by a Kia Sorento driven by another 42-year-old woman.
firststateupdate.com
Rider Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Monday Crash
WMDT.com
Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Killed In New Castle Collision Sunday Night
WMDT.com
Single vehicle crash claims life of one in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Dover man Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., police say a silver 2009 Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane, approaching Persimmon Circle. For unknown reasons, the car failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the right edge of the roadway into the grass. The car then reportedly hit a utility pole at the southwest corner of the intersection of Persimmon Tree Lane and Persimmon Circle before flipping and coming to a rest on its roof.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Struck And Killed In Middletown Early Monday
New Castle County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Middletown. Officials said at 6:15 this morning, police officers were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Route 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
WDEL 1150AM
17-year-old charged with firing shots in Wilmington
A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
NBC Philadelphia
13 Children Taken to Hospital After School Bus Rear-Ended
A school bus crash in Delaware County sent 13 kids to the hospital Monday afternoon, authorities said. Students from Toby Farms Elementary School were on board on the bus around 3:45 p.m. when another vehicle crashed into the back of it in Chester Township, a representative for the Chester Upland School District said.
Routine traffic stop leads to felony drug charges in Newark
NEWARK, DE – a routine traffic stop in N Delaware, led to the arrest of...
Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire
A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials. Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Chester County due to possible contamination
PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) – A water warning for some people living in Chester County. There's a boil water advisory in effect right now in the area lined out on a map on American Water Works. A water main broke in Parkesburg Thursday morning and there are concerns the water could be contaminated.People living in this area should boil their water for at least one minute, then cool it before using it.Free bottled water is also available at the Keystone Fire Department.
WMDT.com
Crash claims life of Hartly woman
HARTLY, Del. – Police say a crash Wednesday evening claimed the life of a Hartly woman. At around 5:15 p.m., police say a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was reportedly traveling eastbound on Halltown Road, approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Dodge, causing a collision.
Wilmington PD hopes to unite police, community with 3 fairs
The Wilmington Police Department hopes to build stronger relationships with community members by hosting three community resource fairs throughout the month of September. The fairs will build off the success of the National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. The events will feature police officers representing a range of assignments and positions as well as partner ... Read More
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Delaware To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Crab Shack
Everyone has their own favorite crab shack in Delaware, and it’s a subject that locals are truly passionate about. There’s one waterfront crab shack in Delaware that seems to have captured the hearts of just about everyone who dines there, though – Sambo’s Tavern in Leipsic, near Dover.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware
Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
