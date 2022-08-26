Read full article on original website
Related
How to Get Started with Website Test Automation
Bonus: if you like our content and this “Web automation test” article, you can join our web browser automation Slack community. The software development ecosystem is in a constant state of movement. This is especially true when it comes to building websites and other applications. Not only is the technology that you are using changing, but so are the requirements and acceptance criteria. This is where technologies like headless architecture can help with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD).
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes
In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
Maritime Service and Full Stack JS: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee, Serhii Rubets
I’m Serhii Rubets and I’m the Senior Fullstack JS Engineer at AllStars-IT. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for the following categories and if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Practices, Guidelines and Tools for Code Reviews
Code reviews are a type of software quality assurance activity that involves rigorous evaluations of code in order to identify bugs, improve code quality, and assist engineers in understanding the source code. Implementing a systematic approach for human code reviews is one of the most effective ways to enhance software...
We Are Looking For 100 Beta Users Worldwide!
As an in-app subscription analytics tool, Appflow.ai was born with a mission to help App developers grow their in-app subscription revenue. After launching the Beta version in April, we now want to work with more App developers to test our product and make sure it is of great value to grow their subscription revenue.
7 Database Optimization Best Practices for Django Developers
Database management is one of the most crucial aspects of backend development. A properly optimized database can help to reduce the response time and hence lead to a better user experience. In this article, we will be discussing the ways to optimize the database for speed in Django applications. Although,...
How to Use the Whiteboard in System Design Interviews
You'll likely be asked some system design questions when interviewing for a software engineering position at many tech companies today. These interview questions are often as challenging as they are important. You'll find that many recruiters or hiring managers will ask you to use a whiteboard to outline your designs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Use Git to See Recent Changes in a Specified Time Period
Have you ever gone on a long holiday and wanted to check the updates your team has made since 2 weeks ago? Or maybe even in just the last week. Sure, you could trawl through PRs, but there may be an easier solution. Git has built-in functionality to check just this.
Firebase Authentication with Email and Password in Flutter
In previous articles, we created a Login/Register UI last time. Read the set-up guide, to connect our Flutter project to the Firebase project. Apart from them, we’ve already made Splash Screen, User Onboarding System, Global Theme, and Custom widgets for our application. By the end of the blog, you’ll...
Things to Keep in Mind When Creating a Health Mobile App
Technology does not stand still and is constantly developing, helping people in all areas of life. Health has always been the primary concern of humanity; therefore, the medical industry is trying to find new ways of keeping the human body in good condition. It interacts seriously with IT technologies, and thanks to this, valuable and diverse health applications are born. This article will tell you how to create a mobile health app and make it available to everyone.
It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up
Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
How to Build Small K8s Cluster on a Single PC - Chapter 3 - Crafting the Appscape.
In the second article of this series, I reviewed my guides on how to build a K3s-based Kubernetes cluster with a few virtual machines. This time, I'll give you a tour around the walkthroughs where I tell you how to deploy apps or services in such a cluster, by using the official Kustomize method.
The Implications of Javascript being a Single-threaded Language
If you have been using Javascript for a while then you may come across the phrase describing it to be a ‘single threaded’ language. Javascript runs on a V8 engine with a memory heap and a call stack. JS being single-threaded means only one statement is executed at a time. Before we dive into what running on a single thread means, I want to first go over the terminology that will you will encounter.
Logging in Observability - Part 1
Today I want to consider one important component of observability. If monitoring is a pretty clear thing, now I want to focus on considering logging, talk about how to use logs' information, how to work with and aggregate events. In my past article, we have already discussed the difference between...
Full Stack and True Black: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee Alexey Shepelev
I’m Alexey Shepelev and I’m the Full Stack Software Engineer at Altoros. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for the following categories and if...
Optimizing Your Cloud Costs
Cloud cost optimization is a practice any organization should adopt to ensure they spend right on the cloud. Let’s see how to plan the same. Every cloud stakeholder should be armed with documents, tutorials, training, guidance, and tools to effectively handle the cloud environment. FinOps products should have the ability to provide graphical representation and reports on cloud usage. Reports should facilitate the stakeholders to dive deep into granular pod level, node level, business unit level, tag level usage, associated cost details, etc.
Best Resources for Software Engineers
I am often asked how “do I grow as a software engineer?” Apart from using every new task as an opportunity to learn something new, I am regularly checking out the resources presented in this article. tl;dr. https://www.reddit.com/r/ProgrammerHumor/. 1. Random Tech Talk Channel at My Company. There’s a...
Svix CEO on Webhook Architecture Design
Svix founder and CEO Tom Hacohen sat down with Head of Growth Ken Ruf to talk about webhook architecture and the best practices everyone sending webhooks at scale should follow. For your convenience, here is the diagram which is frequently referenced throughout the call: We also have a resource explaining...
From Monoliths to Microservices: Migration in Practice
There have been amazing articles on the subjects of migrating from a monolith to a microservice architecture e.g. this is probably one of the better examples. The benefits and drawbacks of different architectures should be pretty clear. I want to talk about something else though: the strategy. We build monoliths since they are easier to get started with. Microservices usually rise out of necessity when our system is already in production.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0