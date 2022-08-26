Read full article on original website
The Crucial Role of the Metaverse in the Long-term Success of NFTs
Recently, Juniper Research conducted an analysis of the future of the market for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) over the next five years. The analysis estimates that by 2027 there would have been around 40 million NFT transactions globally. In comparison to 2022's 24 million, this is a significant increase. According to...
5 Crypto Launchpads Not to Skip in Q3 2022
Crypto is here to stay and so are these widely popular and populated crypto launchpads. The choice boils down to your project type and which launchpad will be the best fit for your project’s launch. The list helps you make an informed decision with all the pros and cons listed above.
Data Ownership & Non Custodial DeFi - Not your keys, Not Your Tokens! With Madalin Muraretiu
I’m Madalin, co-founder @Sphynx Network and @Coinsiglieri. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the Startups of the Year by City 2021 and won. Now being nominated for “hackernoon contributor of the year - cryptocurrency edition” hosted by noonies.tech. Please do check out these award pages.
Exciting New Events That Are Happening in the Blockchain Space 2022
Blockchain domains have just come into existence as an alternative to bitcoin addresses. The main purpose of a blockchain domain is to make it easier for users to transfer cryptocurrency. Bloomberg estimates the Metaverse is growing in 2022, with Bloomberg estimating the market to be worth $783.3 billion by 2024. The term "metaverse" describes online worlds where people can interact with each other via a peer-to-peer network. This article looks at some exciting new events in the blockchain industry for 2022.
What the Blockchain Minimalist thinks but Doesn't Know
For some persons, it could be challenging to understand the blockchain’s technology processes and their impact on finance and the economy. Blockchain minimalists, on the other hand, have the perception that the cost of transactions (i.e. micro-payment system) and scalability are major hindrances to blockchain adoption. Arguably, you can...
Teamwork, Humor and Fintech: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee Valerie Ejegi
I’m Valerie and I’m in Business Operations @ Squad, a payment company in Nigeria. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for the following categories...
Why Ethereum is Good for the Sustainability of NFT Platforms and Web3
We are happy to reiterate that the Oases platform is finally live on Ethereum mainnet after a successful time on testnet. The mainnet launch is clearly a significant milestone, but it is also a point where we have to allocate more of the focus on the future path of the project and its community. Therefore, it's a good time to continue our opinion series where we started to explore digital ownership which is one of the main valuable properties of NFTs and a big reason to work with the technology. Now it's time to look up from NFTs, see the bigger picture, and explore the concept and its use in society and our common environment.
ApeCoin: Vote, Govern, and Transact Throughout the BAYC Ecosystem
It’s a BAYC world; we’re just living in it. And the ApeCoin is the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s ever-growing universe. The creators of the second most popular and successful NFT collection released a governance and utility token… Or did they?. It’s a...
Top 5 Interoperability Solutions
A considerable amount of resources are being expended to solve blockchain interoperability. That is the ability to communicate securely across independent blockchain networks. Innovators believe that interoperability will enable blockchain to lead other industries into the Web 3 era. It will make cross-chain transactions more user-friendly, improve smart contract utility and break down barriers preventing project collaboration. Achieving this will help the technology take one more step toward its decentralized aims. So why did it become such a problem in the first place?
Why Gold-Backed Tokens Grow During Bear Run
AABBG, Paxos Gold, and Tether Gold are among the top gold-backed stablecoins currently prospering. They benefit from real gold reserves backing their existence and widespread community support. Gold-backed tokens peg their blockchain values to the real-world price of gold. As a result, gold-based cryptocurrencies tend to grow during a bear run, providing investors with stability and growth. New tools, such as payment gateways, are developing to ease their way into mainstream adoption.
Can Lady Luck, Innovation and Risk Management Grow a Brand?
“Luck is the key to everybody’s success. If you are successful, you are lucky.”. This quote from Connor Crook, CEO of Diamondback Toolbelts, does give the impression that the destiny of your business is squarely in the hands of fate. However, I attribute this mindset of his to the noble goal of embodying modesty or humility. It was his innovation and risk management that created his good fortune, which you can adapt and apply to emulate Diamondback’s success.
How to Pick the Best Recurring Payment Solution
There are so many companies that offer recurring payment solutions that it has become so difficult for SaaS companies to find software. It is not easy to make the right choice at the right time when it comes to adopting a recurring payment solution. In this article, you will read that how you can reach out to the right recurring payment system for your business. Here, you need to find a flexible and scalable platform that offers multiple payment gateways and user-friendly software. Demos also help you find the right software for payment processing.
Top 3 Things You Need to Know About Initial Game Offerings (IGOs)
Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) have been a popular way to fundraise projects in the crypto market, but that changed with the advent of regulations. Since then, Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) and Initial DEX Offering (IDO) have entered the market. But with the rise of blockchain games or GameFi, the latest buzz in the town is Initial Game Offering (IGO). We will look at the top 3 things you need to know about Initial Game Offerings in this article. So, without further ado, let's dive straight into it.
Saving for the Future - Deception in the Financial Status Quo
In this age of fintech, we see all sorts of empty promises and deceptive claims. One I want to address today are the apps that let you “save” money for your’s or other children’s futures, namely in the form of 529 college savings accounts or savings accounts of any kind.
Solana DeFi Ecosystem: Exploring the Opportunities
Solana is one of the fastest blockchain networks capable of hosting decentralized apps. It makes it easier to simplify complex financial transactions thanks to the speed, which is 400 millisecond block times! Unlike Ethereum, Solana uses Proof of History (PoH), which helps improve the efficiency of transactions by adding timestamps to it. With a flat-rate transaction cost of $0.01, the highly secure nature of the Solana platform protects merchants and users from spam attacks. The Solana blockchain allows composability between multiple users by maintaining a single network across the globe as it scales.
The World of Customer Acquisition 3.0
The advent of new algorithms, faster processing, and massive, cloud-based data sets makes it possible for all major digital media providers. They sell advertising to experiment with artificial intelligence to help drive better performance for their advertisers. And while all areas of marketing are particularly ripe for transformation, I will focus on the areas of new customer acquisition and revenue growth because that is where most startups usually spend the most discretionary money. These areas—collectively called Customer Acquisition 3.0—have the most significant impact on scaling growth in your business and the power to unlock future rounds of funding.
Optimizing Your Cloud Costs
Cloud cost optimization is a practice any organization should adopt to ensure they spend right on the cloud. Let’s see how to plan the same. Every cloud stakeholder should be armed with documents, tutorials, training, guidance, and tools to effectively handle the cloud environment. FinOps products should have the ability to provide graphical representation and reports on cloud usage. Reports should facilitate the stakeholders to dive deep into granular pod level, node level, business unit level, tag level usage, associated cost details, etc.
Best Resources for Software Engineers
I am often asked how “do I grow as a software engineer?” Apart from using every new task as an opportunity to learn something new, I am regularly checking out the resources presented in this article. tl;dr. https://www.reddit.com/r/ProgrammerHumor/. 1. Random Tech Talk Channel at My Company. There’s a...
SEO Analysis: How to Improve JavaScript Module for "Related Stories" & HackerNoon's Internal Linking
For those impatient SEOs, HackerNoon should be generating much more organic traffic than it is. After deep diving on the site, despite the huge number of great links, the top quality content, and great branding, HackerNoon is struggling to increase online visibility due to poor internal linking and a reliance on a JavaScript Module, "Related Stories", which (probably) doesn't fire for Googlebot. If you find this beneficial and have an open-source or commercial project you want me to take a look at, connect with me, Murrough Foley, on Linkedin.
How to Build Small K8s Cluster on a Single PC - Chapter 3 - Crafting the Appscape.
In the second article of this series, I reviewed my guides on how to build a K3s-based Kubernetes cluster with a few virtual machines. This time, I'll give you a tour around the walkthroughs where I tell you how to deploy apps or services in such a cluster, by using the official Kustomize method.
