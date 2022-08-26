Read full article on original website
Bellefontaine Examiner
Pair lodged for possession of drugs
Michele L. Lundy, 51, of Piqua, and Rebecca J. Watson, 52, of 615 Chestnut Ave., Sidney, each were charged with possession of drugs related to a traffic stop about 1 p.m. Monday. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on patrol in the area of State Route 274 near County...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Trio arrested for possession of cocaine
Tia Hassell, 28, and Dustin Wells, 30, both of Jackson Center, and Quinten Turner, 30, of East Liberty, each were charged with possession of cocaine related to a traffic stop Friday evening. Hassell and Wells also were charged with endangering children, as their 5-year-old child was in the vehicle, officers...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Man charged with menacing off-duty corrections officer
Dustin R. Harber, 38, of Kenton, was charged Sunday with menacing and disorderly conduct after an incident involving an off-duty Logan County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer. The female corrections officer reported about 6:30 p.m., she was in her personal vehicle in the parking lot of Community Markets, 309 N....
