Jeffco Open Space and Jefferson County Public Library are searching for a location to build a new facility in the southern part of the county, and a popular park may be the site of new construction. More than 100 people attended a virtual meeting Tuesday night where the county shared more detailed plans. Jeffco Open Space owns the land, which they leased to Foothills Park and Recreation since 1999. The plans call for a 40,000-square foot library at the bottom of Sledding Hill Park, an open space where families go sledding each winter. A playground is also included in the proposal, and...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 17 MINUTES AGO