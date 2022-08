Billy Napier has been preparing for his head coaching debut at Florida for nine months, a process which, by default, has included a bit of acclimating to the climate change. Though, it must be said the 43-year-old Napier was presumably well-adjusted to the heat and humidity upon his arrival in Florida after spending the previous four years in Lafayette, Louisiana, a city of over 120,000 people that, like Gainesville, is accustomed to unpredictable mid-day storms throughout the summer, the ones which leave a slow-rising dew lingering long after they’ve come and gone.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO