Experimental characterization of \({\text {H}}_2\)/water multiphase flow in heterogeneous sandstone rock at the core scale relevant for underground hydrogen storage (UHS)

A set of one-dimensional experimental device for solute transport in non-penetrating fractured clay are developed, which can study the laws of groundwater flow and solute transport under different hydraulic heads, fractured aperture, and thickness of non-penetrating zones. The experimental results show that the solute will quickly reach the bottom of the clay along the non-penetrating fracture, and there is an obvious dominant flow phenomenon compared with the intact clay. According to the experimental data and numerical calculation results, the model parameters of the fracture and each soil layer were identified, and the verified numerical model was used to simulate the solute transport in the non-penetrating fractured clay. The numerical results show that the increase of the thickness for the non-penetrating zone has a significant improvement on the anti-seepage ability of clay, and the increase of the hydraulic head pressure and fractured aperture leads to a faster growth rate of the solute concentration, which indicates that the solute breaks down the lower impermeable clay layer under high head pressure. The research results are of great significance for the bottom anti-seepage layer similar to landfill projects.

CHEMISTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO