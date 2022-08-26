Read full article on original website
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Nashville Parent
Top Things to Do Over Labor Day Weekend
Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 5. Click on the links for more information about each event. Saturday, Sept. 3. Little locomotive enthusiasts are sure to love this family-friendly event...
Nashville Parent
Nashville Rose Society to Hold Music City Rose Show
Can you smell the roses? The Nashville Rose Society’s 2022 Music City Rose Show will be held at Cheekwood’s Botanic Hall the first weekend of Cheekwood Harvest, Saturday, September 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “It’s an opportunity...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
ICE! ICE!, BABY! Popular Christmas Attraction Will Return to Nashville
It's back! After being on hiatus for a couple of years because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ICE! is returning to Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN this holiday season. And, this year's display will bring to life one of the most iconic and beloved Christmas stories- the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
fox17.com
Where to see a $3 movie in theaters across Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Scrambling for some Labor Day weekend plans? You can see a movie in theaters this Saturday for barely nothing!. Movie tickets across American theaters will cost only $3 for one day, Sept. 3, for "National Cinema Day." The Cinema Foundation said the super deal aims...
Nashville Parent
NPL’s Courtyard Concerts Return this September
Courtyard concerts at the Nashville Public Library are a perfect way to introduce those little ones who love to sing and dance to a live concert experience. A a fun and free lunchtime getaway, concerts will take place in the Main Library’s Robinson Courtyard starting September 6 through October 11. As always, performances are on Tuesdays from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come for an up-close music experience with an eclectic mix of local music, musicians and songwriters.
aladygoeswest.com
One amazing girls’ weekend in Nashville
All about my recent girls’ weekend in Nashville. I had an absolute blast in Nashville this past weekend with three of my long-time Florida friends — Judy, Yolanda and Shannon. I’ve known Judy since high school, and Yolanda and Shannon since college. Yolanda was my best college friend, and we lived together for three years, and she was also my matron of honor. Judy and I have traveled the world together on high school trips and spring break trips, and she was one of my bridesmaids, and Shannon and I lived together one year in college and even spent a week together in London during our respective study abroad programs too. We’ve all had some amazing times with each other over the years and shared many, many life experiences. And we had not all been together in one place in absolutely forever. (In fact, we realized the last time we were all together was exactly five years ago in August 2017 for my baby shower for Brady in Florida.)
Amy Grant gives herself ‘gift of a very simple fall’ after bike crash
The Christian artist said she was taking the fall off as a "gift" to herself in order to recover from her bike accident.
Cleanup begins following record-breaking Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Organizers with the 2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair set a goal of 600,000 attendees this year. But the numbers are in, and they exceeded that.
John Rich Reveals His Top 5 Places in Nashville
It doesn’t matter what city you find yourself in, if you want to find the best spots, you talk to a local. John Rich came to Nashville in the early 90s. He started his country music career as the bassist for Lonestar. After a few years, the band decided that Rich was no longer a good fit. As a result, he teamed up with Big Kenny to start Big & Rich. After that, he struck out on his own to start a solo career. Rich even has his own honky tonk in downtown Music City. In short, the guy knows Nashville.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan faces backlash after closing her restaurant Chaatable in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville, Tenn., restaurateur and celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan said last week she is closing her Indian street food restaurant Chaatable to look for a new location. But workers are reportedly blaming the move on an attempt to squash a union organizing effort there. Chauhan is known for appearances on Food...
styleblueprint.com
Just Listed! This Chestnut Hill Home Is Downtown Living at Its Finest
It’s no secret that Nashville is home to endless entertainment — from the exciting new developments that are popping up regularly to the city’s frequent sporting events and live music. Now, thanks to this stunning home that just hit the market, you can be close to all the action! Located just two miles from downtown Nashville in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home was thoughtfully designed and exudes luxury — and it could be yours. Take a look inside!
Nashville CEO, who once experienced intermittent homelessness, using own money to assist unhoused residents
Jack Byrd knows what it is like to be unhoused himself. To help others, the CEO of Solaren Risk Management has spent the last six weeks working in Nashville assisting unhoused people. In some cases, even buying bus passes for those who said they had sustainable housing in other cities.
rewind943.com
Wanna Get scared? You can take a tour at Bell Witch Cave!
If you’re looking for something to do with a scary history, this is it! It’s at 430 Keysburg Rd, Adams, TN 37010, only a half an hour from Clarksville. You can take a tour for $12 for kids and $19 for adults Wednesday through Thursday. On the weekends it’s a bit more $15 for kids and $23 for adults. They have discounts of $2 for military during the week and $4 on the weekend. They are open for tours 10-6, last tour at 5. After next weekend they will only be open weekends through the end of October.
Nashville Parent
Nashville Symphony Launches “Music in My Neighborhood”
Nashville Symphony has announced its latest community outreach initiative, “Music in My Neighborhood,” which brings free ensemble performances, educational programs and unique collaborations to a neighborhood in Nashville. For its first year, “Music in My Neighborhood” takes place September 20 through 24 in Edgehill, where the Symphony will...
murfreesborovoice.com
LOOKING BACK: The Songwriters who Visit a Place Called Hippie Hill - On the Outskirts of Rutherford County, TN
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Looking Back) While at Hippie Hill on a cool October day (October 13, 2016), I ran across a man named Wayd Battle. In a small and cramped cabin of sorts, we talked. Hippie Hill is deep in the woods of Middle Tennessee, at the edge of...
Oodles of doodles brought to Nashville Humane Association
In total there are 45 doodles. NHA said one of its transport partners managed to talk some breeders into surrendering their dogs.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Nashville
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Nashville, Tennessee on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Man Recruited To Play Top Cop In Upcoming Feature-Film
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – That’s a wrap for the feature film “The Life of Me” starring Danielle Nicolet and Brian White, at least for the portions shot in Springfield Tennessee. The project created opportunities for Springfield residents and businesses but for one man it was the chance of a lifetime.
