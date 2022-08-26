ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

msn.com

Vacaville man en route to college is missing

Vacaville resident Tyler Kincaid, who recently graduated from Solano Community College, has been missing since Wednesday and his loved ones are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Kincaid reportedly was headed to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he was transferring to, in a silver-colored 2020 Subaru...
Sacramento Observer

Casino Bets On Early Elk Grove Opening

The team at Sky River Casino in Elk Grove put on its poker face and had a “surprise” opening after estimating that they’d open in mid-September. Sky River opened ahead of schedule Aug. 16 to huge crowds clamoring to see the 100,000-square-foot casino that boasts 2,000 slot machines and 80 table games. Visitors can venture away from gambling action and partake of 17 dining and beverage options including SR Prime Steakhouse and 32 Brews Street, a sports bar offering locally crafted beer.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Brew Fest to be hosted in Downtown Stockton for 6th year

STOCKTON, Calif. — The annual Stockton Brew Fest is making a return next Saturday to Weber Point Events Center in Downtown Stockton for its sixth year. Visit Stockton, a non-profit organization devoted to tourism and events in Stockton, is celebrating this year's festival with over 40 breweries and dozens of vendors available to beer enthusiasts and foodies alike.
STOCKTON, CA
SFist

Another 'Straight Pride' Event Terrorizes Modesto, Met With Larger Counter-Protest

It's 2016 all over again in the Central Valley, where a group of entrenched bigots continue to want to hold annual "Straight Pride" events in Modesto to rile up the libs and get media attention. You may recall when National Straight Pride Coalition leader, San Leandro-based chiropractor Don Grundmann, stood...
FOX40

Stockton records more homicides in last two months than previous four

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — According to homicide numbers from the Stockton Police Department’s records, the city saw 11 homicides between in the months of March, April, May and June. While in July and August there were 17 homicides. Over the last 11 days FOX40 has reported on 5 shootings in Stockton which left five people […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Birria Boys opens location at gas station in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Chris Cornelis hadn’t planned on being in the food business, but life took him there. When he was young, his mother became ill, so he and his siblings had to get jobs to make ends meet. He became a line cook and quickly learned about the food service industry.
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Casinos in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Local Sacramento Starbucks closes its doors for good

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Starbucks on Broadway and 15th streets, has been very popular for more than a decade, but the popular coffee shop closed its doors, for good. Starbucks on the corner of 15th and Broadway streets closed its doors for good this week and many faithful customers of this location found out on Saturday. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

I-80 westbound near Fairfield at standstill following motorcycle crash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — All westbound lanes on Interstate-80 near Manuel Campos Parkway in Fairfield are currently closed following a crash involving a motorcycle, according to law enforcement. Caltrans cameras in the area show that all traffic in the area is currently at a standstill heading westbound. This is a developing story
FAIRFIELD, CA
AOL Corp

House sells for $1.6 million in Davis, California

A 3,680-square-foot house built in 1859 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Los Robles Street in Davis was sold on July 31, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 2.9-acre lot.
DAVIS, CA

