Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Announce Collaborative Album — Hear The First Four Tracks
Last year, pop experimentalist Dawn Richard released an excellent new album, Second Line. Today, she’s announcing a full-length collaboration with Spencer Zahn. Zahn has played in Richard’s touring band, and the pair previously linked up on-record for a 2018 track that appeared on Zahn’s album People Of The Dawn. Their collab is called Pigments, and it’s one long composition that has been split up into tracks.
Stream Kenny Beats’ New Album Louie Feat. Vince Staples, slowthai, JPEGMAFIA, Mac DeMarco, & More
Over the past few years, the former EDM producer Kenny Beats has made a name for himself as a versatile and energetic rap producer. He’s made a name for himself by working with some of the best rappers from across the spectrum, and he’s also produced for bands like IDLES and Trash Talk. He’s made collaborative albums with people like Rico Nasty and Denzel Curry, and he’s hosted the truly entertaining YouTube series The Cave. Today, Kenny Beats has released an album of his own, and he’s gotten help from some of his friends.
Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man – “Looking For Water” (Feat. Boldy James)
In the past couple of years, the Los Angeles producer Real Bad Man has teamed up with the Detroit rap great Boldy James for two deeply solid collaborative albums, 2020’s Real Bad Boldy and this year’s Killing Nothing. Now, Real Bad Man has announced plans to release another album with another prolific underground rap force. This time, it’s the expressive, free-wandering Pink Siifu, who released the adventurous solo album GUMBO’! last year. Their new album Real Bad Flights is coming next month.
Gorillaz – “New Gold” (Feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)
A week and a half ago, Gorillaz debuted “New Gold,” their collaboration with Tame Impala and the Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown, at London’s All Points East festival. Today, the studio version has arrived along with news of a new Gorillaz album called Cracker Island, which shares its title with the group’s recent Thundercat collab.
Peel Dream Magazine – “Pictionary”
Last month, Peel Dream Magazine announced a new album, Pad, the full-length followup to the project’s 2020 breakout album Agitprop Alterna, which landed them on our Best New Bands list that year. We’ve heard the title track from it already, and today the band is back with another one, the dreamy and evocative “Pictionary.” Here’s Joe Stevens on the track’s accompanying music video:
George FitzGerald – “Passed Tense” (Feat. Panda Bear)
This Friday, London electronic producer George FitzGerald will release his new album Stellar Drifting. Today he’s ramping up the anticipation for the project by releasing a collaboration with Domino labelmate Panda Bear, who has historically sounded amazing on artful dance tracks by the likes of Daft Punk and Braxe + Falcon. He once again glows on “Passed Tense,” backed by FitzGerald’s airy garage-adjacent beat. “Working with Noah on this track was such a highlight,” FitzGerald writes in a press release. “The tone of his voice and his lyrical style are both so unique. It put the music and the whole record in a completely new context emotionally and stylistically.” Listen below.
The Tallest Man On Earth – “Tears Are In Your Eyes” (Yo La Tengo Cover)
We at Stereogum haven’t kept close tabs on the Tallest Man On Earth lately, but one good way to recapture my attention is by recording a Yo La Tengo classic. That’s just what Kristian Matsson has done. As part of a recent series of covers that also includes songs by Lucinda Williams and Håkan Hellström, the new ANTI signee has delivered his version of “Tears Are In Your Eyes,” one of many exquisite ballads from YLT’s nocturnal 2000 masterstroke And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out. The song hits different without those Ira Kaplan/Georgia Hubley harmonies, but it still sounds good run through the Tallest Man filter. Check it out below along with those prior covers.
Taylor Swift Announces New Album While Accepting Video Of The Year At VMAs
Taylor Swift announced that she will be releasing a new album this fall while accepting the Video Of The Year award at the MTV Video Music Awards. It will be released on October 21 — it’s called Midnights and more details are available here. “I’m so honored to...
No Age – “Compact Flashes”
In a few weeks, the long-running LA DIY duo No Age will come back with their new album People Helping People. The band recorded the album in guitarist Randy Randall’s garage after they were evicted from their studio. We’ve already posted two early tracks, “Andy Helping Andy” and “Tripped Out Before Scott.” Today, No Age have shared a new song. “Compact Flashes” is a playfully surreal post-punk track that pairs laconic vocals with a maddeningly insistent drum-machine track. Check it out below with animated visuals by Tim Siskind.
The War On Drugs Announce Limited-Edition I Don’t Live Here Anymore Box Set With 2 Unreleased Tracks
The War On Drugs have announced a limited-edition deluxe box set for I Don’t Live Here Anymore, their latest full-length that we named the #1 album of 2021. The set will include a 7″ with two previously unreleased tracks, “Oceans Of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost” — the band has played both live in the last couple years, but studio versions have not come out until now.
Botch’s Glorious Return And The Myth Of The Failed Metal Comeback
The dreaded comeback. When it goes wrong, unwanted records flood the markets, razorblades slide under stickers, and tattoo shops are booked solid with coverup appointments. At least, that’s what some fans imagine are the stakes. In their minds, goofing up the comeback is a legacy wrecker, the irreversible sin of the presumed cynical cash grab. Because, well, what else could bring a band back from the dead? Enduring friendships? The joy of playing music with other people? Pfft. Right, next you’ll tell me Mortiis is wearing a mask.
Röyksopp – “Speed King” & “The Night” (Feat. Alison Goldfrapp)
This year, the Norwegian duo Röyksopp have embarked on an ambitious project called Profound Mysteries. Two full-length volumes have been released so far, one in April and one in August, and between them they featured collaborations with Susanne Sundfør, Astrid S, Karen Harding, and more. Today, Röyksopp are...
M.I.A. Says New Album Out Next Month, Features Doja Cat And Nicki Minaj
M.I.A. announced her new album MATA, her first for Island Records, with the release of “The One” in May. She’s since released “Popular” and teased “Stand Up” on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. Now here we are on the last day of August, more than three months since the initial announcement, and MATA still doesn’t have an official release date. According to M.I.A., it’s coming out next month one way or another, with some high-profile guest spots.
Goat – “Under No Nation”
Goat, the Swedish band who wear masks and who play a wild and percussive combination of psych-rock and percussive funk, are back. That’s good news; if you’ve ever happened across a Goat set at a festival, then you may have witnessed some transcendent shit. Goat’s records couldn’t capture the spectacle of their live shows, but they’ve always been a lot of fun, too, and we haven’t gotten one in a while. Six years ago, Goat released Requiem, their last LP. Last year, the band came out with a rarities collection that included a couple of new songs. And today, Goat have announced the impending release of a whole new album.
Album Of The Week: Mo Troper MTV
Bite-sized power-pop is the best. For years, bands across the map have been cranking out short, sweet, typically guitar-powered tunes and inevitably drawing comparisons to Guided By Voices, the masters of the form. Some, like Tony Molina in the Bay Area, keep their tracklists as quick and to the point as their songs, resulting in fuzz-pop LPs with the concision and consistency of a hardcore record. Others, like Philadelphia’s 2nd Grade, pile up tracks like GBV in their prime, shuffling through styles and textures in pursuit of patchwork brilliance.
Cryalot – “Labyrinth”
After a slight delay, Kero Kero Bonito’s Sarah Midori Perry is releasing her debut EP as Cryalot, Icarus, at the end of this week. We’ve heard “Touch The Sun” and “Hell Is Here” already, and now she’s back with one final advance track from it, “Labyrinth.” “Labyrinth is a song about hope and our ability to dream even when we are trapped in our own reality,” Perry said in a statement. “The track draws parallels between the myth of Icarus and the confines of our own emotional landscapes.” Watch a video for it below.
Arctic Monkeys Announce First US Headline Show In Four Years
We have really and truly entered Arctic Monkeys season. The grand return to the stage. The performance of new material. A new album announcement. A proper lead single. And now, news of the band’s first headline show in the United States since 2018. On Sept. 22, following an appearance...
Frankie Cosmos – “Aftershook”
Earlier in August, Frankie Cosmos announced a new album, Inner World Peace, the follow-up to 2019’s Close It Quietly. It’s out 10/21 via Sub Pop. At the time, the Greta Kline-led project released a lead single, “One Year Stand.” Now, they’re back with another single, the politely disorienting guitar-pop jam “Aftershook.” It’s also got a video directed by filmmaker Andy Rose Fidoten.
Watch JID Perform “Dance Now” & “Surround Sound” At The VMAs
Fresh off the release of his excellent new album The Forever Story, the Atlanta rapper JID performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. He did two songs — “Dance Now” and “Surround Sound” — from the Extended Play stage, where artists like Flo Milli and Conan Gray performed on an outdoor stage as the broadcast went into a commercial break. Watch the videos for JID’s performances below.
Watch Lindsey Buckingham Join The Killers For Three Songs In LA
Last week, the Killers kicked off their North American tour and had opener Johnny Marr come out to cover a few Smiths song. The band was in Los Angeles on Saturday night at the Banc Of California stadium, and they had another special guest in the form of Lindsey Buckingham. Buckingham came out to play his guitar part from Imploding The Mirage single “Caution,” and then stuck around for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way.” Then Marr came out on stage again and everyone played “Mr. Brightside.” Check out video below.
