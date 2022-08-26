Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
'I just wanted to go on a walk': Utah man walking across the country visits Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Utah man making a trek of a lifetime is making a few stops in Pennsylvania. It's the first time Isaiah Glen Shields has visited Bank Street in Easton. "I really, really like the look of Easton. I don't know, the rolling hills, the way the architecture just incorporates the landscape," said Shields.
WFMZ-TV Online
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked...
WFMZ-TV Online
'PA Hemp Home' showcases potential of hemp in the state
Hemp can be found in your body wash, your floor rug, in the latest CBD product—or even in the walls of your home. One Pennsylvania-based organization is helping to lead the way toward home construction with hemp-based materials. DON Services, Inc., a disability and community services organization, spearheaded the state’s first "PA Hemp Home," completed in April 2022.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. state trooper discusses rule against obscuring any part of your license plate
Did you know in Pennsylvania, police can pull you over if any part of your license plate is covered?. That came out of a court ruling stemming from a Philadelphia traffic stop last year. Whether you have your favorite team on a frame around your license or you like to show off with a bedazzled version, not showing enough of your license plate could get you pulled over.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
First responders return to Western Berks EMS station
SPRING TWP., Pa. — It's been a tough timeline to follow for first responders with the Western Berks Ambulance Association in Spring Township. "The fire was February 18th of 2021. We moved the administration offices back in August 8th, with the crews hopefully set to come back right around the first week of September, said Anthony Tucci, the association's executive director.
WFMZ-TV Online
A hot and humid start to the week before very pleasant weather settles in to kick off September
TONIGHT: Humid, some clouds this evening giving way to areas of low clouds and fog late. Low: 68. MONDAY: Early morning low clouds and fog giving way to more sunshine later in the day; hot and sticky. High: 90. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 68. FORECAST SUMMARY. Sunday...
WFMZ-TV Online
Stabbing suspect, believed to be in Florida, lured father out of house with request for money, police say
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A man ambushed his father outside of his home and stabbed him multiple times, authorities say. Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino, who had been living in Florida, had been bombarding his father with phone calls and asking for money leading up to the Saturday night stabbing, according to police paperwork.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania election rules changes considered
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to...
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle heat, fire at Lower Macungie home
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday. It broke out around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, according to emergency dispatchers. As they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke in the area. Active fires were seen along the roof and out the back of the house, according to the township's fire department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in crash on I-78 in Upper Saucon
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person died in a crash on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday. One vehicle was involved in the wreck in the eastbound lanes, just past the exit for Route 309/Quakertown, the county coroner's office said. A man was pronounced dead at the scene...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
(The Center Square) – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
WFMZ-TV Online
Residents express concerns about emergency services amid dispute between volunteer fire department, Tobyhanna Twp.
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - Who will respond when there's an emergency?. Some people in the Poconos were out in force Tuesday night looking for answers to that question. The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Department in Monroe County tells us it's currently "out of service" in Tobyhanna Township and will only go to calls as a "secondary" responder.
Comments / 0