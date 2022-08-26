ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

WFMZ-TV Online

Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked...
MICHIGAN STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

'PA Hemp Home' showcases potential of hemp in the state

Hemp can be found in your body wash, your floor rug, in the latest CBD product—or even in the walls of your home. One Pennsylvania-based organization is helping to lead the way toward home construction with hemp-based materials. DON Services, Inc., a disability and community services organization, spearheaded the state’s first "PA Hemp Home," completed in April 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. state trooper discusses rule against obscuring any part of your license plate

Did you know in Pennsylvania, police can pull you over if any part of your license plate is covered?. That came out of a court ruling stemming from a Philadelphia traffic stop last year. Whether you have your favorite team on a frame around your license or you like to show off with a bedazzled version, not showing enough of your license plate could get you pulled over.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Utah State
WFMZ-TV Online

First responders return to Western Berks EMS station

SPRING TWP., Pa. — It's been a tough timeline to follow for first responders with the Western Berks Ambulance Association in Spring Township. "The fire was February 18th of 2021. We moved the administration offices back in August 8th, with the crews hopefully set to come back right around the first week of September, said Anthony Tucci, the association's executive director.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania election rules changes considered

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle heat, fire at Lower Macungie home

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday. It broke out around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, according to emergency dispatchers. As they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke in the area. Active fires were seen along the roof and out the back of the house, according to the township's fire department.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in crash on I-78 in Upper Saucon

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person died in a crash on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday. One vehicle was involved in the wreck in the eastbound lanes, just past the exit for Route 309/Quakertown, the county coroner's office said. A man was pronounced dead at the scene...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats

(The Center Square) – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Residents express concerns about emergency services amid dispute between volunteer fire department, Tobyhanna Twp.

TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - Who will respond when there's an emergency?. Some people in the Poconos were out in force Tuesday night looking for answers to that question. The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Department in Monroe County tells us it's currently "out of service" in Tobyhanna Township and will only go to calls as a "secondary" responder.
TOBYHANNA, PA

