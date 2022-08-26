Read full article on original website
No Age – “Compact Flashes”
In a few weeks, the long-running LA DIY duo No Age will come back with their new album People Helping People. The band recorded the album in guitarist Randy Randall’s garage after they were evicted from their studio. We’ve already posted two early tracks, “Andy Helping Andy” and “Tripped Out Before Scott.” Today, No Age have shared a new song. “Compact Flashes” is a playfully surreal post-punk track that pairs laconic vocals with a maddeningly insistent drum-machine track. Check it out below with animated visuals by Tim Siskind.
Alex Lahey – “Congratulations”
In 2021, Alex Lahey released a couple new songs, “On My Way” and “Spike The Punch.” They were her first singles since 2019 sophomore LP The Best Of Luck Club, but apparently both were interstitial tracks not attached to any larger project. “Congratulations,” Lahey’s new single out today, is billed as the launch of a new chapter. It is not a MGMT or Post Malone cover, but rather an original that finds Lahey telling off an ex: “So happy for your perfect life/ There’s something in my eye/ I’m doin’ just fine without you.”
Band To Watch: Jockstrap
Jockstrap recreate the feeling of a teenager discovering dubstep for the first time in 2010. The kind of music that far out-accelerates brain waves, leaving you dizzy and confounded after the track’s end. Formed by jazz violinist Georgia Ellery (who also plays with Black Country, New Road) and electronic...
Frankie Cosmos – “Aftershook”
Earlier in August, Frankie Cosmos announced a new album, Inner World Peace, the follow-up to 2019’s Close It Quietly. It’s out 10/21 via Sub Pop. At the time, the Greta Kline-led project released a lead single, “One Year Stand.” Now, they’re back with another single, the politely disorienting guitar-pop jam “Aftershook.” It’s also got a video directed by filmmaker Andy Rose Fidoten.
Goat – “Under No Nation”
Goat, the Swedish band who wear masks and who play a wild and percussive combination of psych-rock and percussive funk, are back. That’s good news; if you’ve ever happened across a Goat set at a festival, then you may have witnessed some transcendent shit. Goat’s records couldn’t capture the spectacle of their live shows, but they’ve always been a lot of fun, too, and we haven’t gotten one in a while. Six years ago, Goat released Requiem, their last LP. Last year, the band came out with a rarities collection that included a couple of new songs. And today, Goat have announced the impending release of a whole new album.
Album Of The Week: Mo Troper MTV
Bite-sized power-pop is the best. For years, bands across the map have been cranking out short, sweet, typically guitar-powered tunes and inevitably drawing comparisons to Guided By Voices, the masters of the form. Some, like Tony Molina in the Bay Area, keep their tracklists as quick and to the point as their songs, resulting in fuzz-pop LPs with the concision and consistency of a hardcore record. Others, like Philadelphia’s 2nd Grade, pile up tracks like GBV in their prime, shuffling through styles and textures in pursuit of patchwork brilliance.
Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”
Arctic Monkeys are on a roll. Just last week, the Brit-rock kings announced their new album The Car one night after debuting a new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” at Zurich’s Openair Festival. Now, the band has quietly shared another album preview. It’s a luxurious, cinematic number called “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” and it’s got a music video directed by frontman Alex Turner. This is also the band’s first official single in four years.
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Announce Collaborative Album — Hear The First Four Tracks
Last year, pop experimentalist Dawn Richard released an excellent new album, Second Line. Today, she’s announcing a full-length collaboration with Spencer Zahn. Zahn has played in Richard’s touring band, and the pair previously linked up on-record for a 2018 track that appeared on Zahn’s album People Of The Dawn. Their collab is called Pigments, and it’s one long composition that has been split up into tracks.
Watch Lindsey Buckingham Join The Killers For Three Songs In LA
Last week, the Killers kicked off their North American tour and had opener Johnny Marr come out to cover a few Smiths song. The band was in Los Angeles on Saturday night at the Banc Of California stadium, and they had another special guest in the form of Lindsey Buckingham. Buckingham came out to play his guitar part from Imploding The Mirage single “Caution,” and then stuck around for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way.” Then Marr came out on stage again and everyone played “Mr. Brightside.” Check out video below.
Stream Kenny Beats’ New Album Louie Feat. Vince Staples, slowthai, JPEGMAFIA, Mac DeMarco, & More
Over the past few years, the former EDM producer Kenny Beats has made a name for himself as a versatile and energetic rap producer. He’s made a name for himself by working with some of the best rappers from across the spectrum, and he’s also produced for bands like IDLES and Trash Talk. He’s made collaborative albums with people like Rico Nasty and Denzel Curry, and he’s hosted the truly entertaining YouTube series The Cave. Today, Kenny Beats has released an album of his own, and he’s gotten help from some of his friends.
Special Interest – “Midnight Legend” (Feat. Mykki Blanco)
The righteous and adventurous New Orleans punks Special Interest have been around for a while, and they released their debut album The Passion Of in 2020. But if you’ve been paying attention in the past few months, then you might’ve seen Special Interest really hitting their stride. The band’s last two singles, “(Herman’s) House” and the Amanda Lear cover “Follow Me,” were both monsters. Now, Special Interest have announced that their second album Endure is coming out this fall, and they’ve shared another great track.
Röyksopp – “Speed King” & “The Night” (Feat. Alison Goldfrapp)
This year, the Norwegian duo Röyksopp have embarked on an ambitious project called Profound Mysteries. Two full-length volumes have been released so far, one in April and one in August, and between them they featured collaborations with Susanne Sundfør, Astrid S, Karen Harding, and more. Today, Röyksopp are...
Taylor Swift Announces New Album While Accepting Video Of The Year At VMAs
Taylor Swift announced that she will be releasing a new album this fall while accepting the Video Of The Year award at the MTV Video Music Awards. It will be released on October 21 — it’s called Midnights and more details are available here. “I’m so honored to...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tessa Thompson Cast In Flying Lotus’ Ash
Earlier this year, we got word that Flying Lotus was working on his second feature, a sci-fi horror film called Ash. That’s still moving forward and, as Variety reports, it’s attracted some big-name talent. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tessa Thompson will star in the movie. Here’s how Variety describes their roles:
M.I.A. Says New Album Out Next Month, Features Doja Cat And Nicki Minaj
M.I.A. announced her new album MATA, her first for Island Records, with the release of “The One” in May. She’s since released “Popular” and teased “Stand Up” on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. Now here we are on the last day of August, more than three months since the initial announcement, and MATA still doesn’t have an official release date. According to M.I.A., it’s coming out next month one way or another, with some high-profile guest spots.
Cradle Of Filth & Ed Sheeran Collabation Is Still Happening
We might still get to see how Ed Sheeran looks in corpsepaint. In an interview last year, Ed Sheeran, the big-deal pop-star and prodigious collaborator, said that he might like to make a death metal album someday, and he also shouted out the long-running UK symphonic black metal institution Cradle Of Filth. Soon after, Sheeran reportedly got in touch with Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth, and the two started hatching plans for a collaboration. Dani insisted that it was not a joke. It’s been a year, and we haven’t heard anything yet, but that collab is apparently still on.
Here’s Kevin Bacon Singing Beyoncé’s “Heated” To His Goats
Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance is one of the biggest and most critically beloved records of the year, but it’s not the kind of thing that’s really built for acoustic cover versions. It’s an album built around big beats and dance-music textures, and even the melodies are often there just to serve the rhythm. But this evidently didn’t scare American cinematic treasure Kevin Bacon, who’s out here singing new Beyoncé songs to his goats.
Canadian Radio Stations Pull Arcade Fire Music As Band Kicks Off Tour
Arcade Fire’s music is being pulled from some Canadian radio stations amid sexual misconduct allegations against lead singer Win Butler. According to Ottawa City News, a representative for the CBC says they will “pause” playing Arcade Fire on its CBC Music FM radio station, as well as the SiriusXM CBC Radio 3 station “until we learn more about the situation.”
The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Music”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Madonna is a survivor. That’s true in the most obvious and literal sense; she’s the...
Megan Thee Stallion Cast In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
Megan Thee Stallion is the subject of a new profile at The Cut today pegged to the release of her album Traumazine this month. Among the tidbits in the story is the news that Megan, who recently made her acting debut in P-Valley and joined the cast of the comedic musical Fucking Identical Twins, has also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
