We might still get to see how Ed Sheeran looks in corpsepaint. In an interview last year, Ed Sheeran, the big-deal pop-star and prodigious collaborator, said that he might like to make a death metal album someday, and he also shouted out the long-running UK symphonic black metal institution Cradle Of Filth. Soon after, Sheeran reportedly got in touch with Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth, and the two started hatching plans for a collaboration. Dani insisted that it was not a joke. It’s been a year, and we haven’t heard anything yet, but that collab is apparently still on.

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO