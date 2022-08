TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler announced the appointment of Dr. Rodney Ellis as director of the UT Tyler Longview University Center. For 28 years, Ellis has worked in higher education in the states of Georgia and Louisiana. Most recently, he served for nearly nine years as professor of education and chancellor on the Shreveport, Louisiana, campus for the only historically black college and university system in the world and chancellor of the technical and community college with the largest geographic service area in Louisiana.

