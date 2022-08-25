ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

PSP release photo of 17-year-old homicide suspect

BUTLER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police have released a photo of Alan Jay Meyers, the 17-year-old accused of killing his girlfriend early Saturday morning. Meyers is currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for criminal homicide. On Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP continue to seek answers for 42-year-old cold case

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop R – Dunmore Barracks are continuing their investigation and search for John Mclaughlin. Mclaughlin was last seen at his residence on February 8, 1980, SR Route 107, Rushbrook Road, Carbondale Township, Lackawanna County. Mclaughlin resided with a girlfriend and...
CARBONDALE, PA
local21news.com

PSP looking for Wyoming Co. man who fled from Troopers Saturday

Clinton Township (Wyoming County) - Troopers with the Tunkhannock Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 32-year-old Wyoming County man, who lead them on a chase while they were responding to a domestic incident early Saturday morning. We're told as Troopers were responding to a home in...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police investigating after human remains found in Luzerne Co. Saturday

Plymouth Township (Luzerne County) - Human remains, the Luzerne County Coroner's Office says belong to an adult man, were found over an embankment near McDonald Street Saturday evening. Officials found the remains around 5:25 p.m. and transported them to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was conducted Sunday morning,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradford County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Athens, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
local21news.com

LCCF cook charged with delivering drugs to inmate

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A cook working at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was arrested late last week after an undercover sting allegedly revealed that he was bringing controlled substances into the prison for cash payouts and distributing the drugs to an inmate. According to our newsgathering partners at...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

"The Clown Kid", Brian Orbin, Bikes Again!

LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Brian Orbin, better known as “The Clown Kid” has been riding his bike throughout Luzerne County for the past eight years. Being on the road for so long, he has been through all types of weather and comes prepared with extra food, water, and items to keep himself safe.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Family pets perish in Dickson City House Fire

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Multiple firefighters were needed in Dickson City this afternoon to battle flames that engulfed an entire garage and burned into a home. Crews responded to the scene in the 700 block of Beechwood Drive around 1:25 PM for a reported house fire with...
DICKSON CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy